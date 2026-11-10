The Week The Buyers Went Quiet: Titlespace Data Shows A September Pause And More Title Transfers

A suburban home in Sydney. Buyer enquiries at Titlespace slowed in September 2026. Photo: Paddy Pohlod on Unsplash.

Daniella Muzitano, Founder and Executive Director of Titlespace

Spring 2026 enquiries show buyers pausing in September, a higher share of sellers going ahead and transfer of equity enquiries nearly tripling

- Daniella Muzitano, Founder and Executive Director of Titlespace

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the second week of September, the buyers went quiet.

Across the month, for the first time since January 2025, more people contacted conveyancing law firm Titlespace about selling a property than about buying one. By late October buyers were back in the mix, cautiously. A higher share of the sellers who enquired went on to engage. And transfer of equity enquiries, where owners change who holds a property without selling it, nearly tripled over July to October.

Titlespace, which practises across NSW, VIC, QLD and the ACT, compared this year's enquiries with the same months of 2024 and 2025. It publishes percentages, not volumes, and the figures describe its own enquiries, not the wider market.



The backdrop

Cotality's Home Value Index fell 1.2% nationally in October, the seventh consecutive monthly decline, leaving values 6.7% below the March 2026 peak. Sydney fell 1.6% in the month and 9.4% over the year. Cotality estimates sales over the three months to October were 23% below a year earlier nationally and 30% lower in Sydney. Combined-capital auction clearance rates have been running below 50%, homes are taking a median 39 days to sell and vendor discounting has reached 4.7%, the deepest since May 2019. (Cotality, 2 November 2026.)

Conveyancers see part of what happens first: buyers engage one before making an offer, and sellers call before the sign goes up.



Buyers: a pause, then a partial rebound

Purchase enquiries at Titlespace slowed from the second week of September. Across the month, sales made up more than half of new enquiries and purchases about a third. On 29 September the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate to 4.60%, its fourth increase of 2026.

In October, purchases made up about 70% of new enquiries, up from about 35% in September and in line with October 2024. The firm describes this as a rebound in the mix, not a return to last year's activity, and not yet a turn. On 3 November the Reserve Bank raised the cash rate again, to 4.85%.

Sellers: a higher share went ahead

Nearly 80% of people who enquired about selling in September and October went on to engage the firm, up from under 60% in the same months of 2025 and back near the 2024 level. Of all matters arising from September and October enquiries that proceeded to engagement, about 30% related to selling a property, compared with under 20% in the same period of 2025 and a similar share in 2024. The figures say nothing about sellers' circumstances.



Owners: a different kind of enquiry

Transfer of equity enquiries at Titlespace were up around 70% on 2025 over the first ten months of the year. Between July and October they nearly tripled compared with the same months last year.

A transfer of equity is a change in who owns a property, or in what shares, without a sale on the open market, such as adding a partner to the title or changing the split between co-owners.

"The questions have shifted," said Daniella Muzitano, Founder and Executive Director of Titlespace. "A year ago people asked whether it was a good time to sell. This spring they are asking how their property is owned and whether that still suits them. That is a very different conversation, and it usually starts with the accountant, not with the conveyancer. Transfers can have stamp duty, tax and lending consequences, and the order you do things in matters, so nobody should move a title without advice."



What changed in 2026

Prices were not the only thing that moved this year. Tax rules changed, super fund borrowing rules changed and interest rates kept climbing. Titlespace says it cannot tell which of these, if any, moved its figures.

On 12 May, the Federal Budget announced changes to negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount. The legislation received Royal Assent on 26 June, and the main changes apply from 1 July 2027, with transitional rules for property acquired before the announcement. From 10 August, self-managed super funds can no longer enter new limited recourse borrowing arrangements to buy residential property.



Settling over summer

A typical six-week settlement from an exchange now lands just before Christmas, leaving fewer business days to fix problems.

Buyers should have their offer accepted before signing anything, then have the contract reviewed before they sign; at auction, the review comes before bidding. Sellers with a mortgage should start the discharge early, and owners considering a transfer should see their accountant before the holidays.

Titlespace says one spring is not a trend, and it plans to look at the figures again once the summer numbers are in.

The full analysis, including how the figures were compiled, is at blog/news-updates/spring-2026-market-pulse/



About the figures

The figures cover Titlespace's enquiry records from January 2024 to October 2026, grouped by creation date across all states served. The unit is a recorded enquiry, not a unique person, and "spring" means September and October. Titlespace does not publish volumes, and the figures are not a measure of the wider market. Nothing in this release is legal, financial or tax advice.



About Titlespace

Titlespace is a conveyancing law firm practising across NSW, VIC, QLD and the ACT. Founded in Sydney in 2019, the firm is an incorporated legal practice offering fixed-fee, digital-first conveyancing for buyers, sellers and property owners. Titlespace won the Word of Mouth Service Award in 2021, 2025 and 2026, and is a finalist in the 2026 Local Business Awards (Legal Services, Sydney). Through its #WeGiveBack programme with B1G1, every matter funds clean water, school building or tree planting. More at .

Daniella Muzitano

Titlespace Conveyancing

+61 2 7251 9790

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