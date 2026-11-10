Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Hints At Krishna Janmabhoomi In Varanasi

CM Mohan Yadav Draws Parallels Between Ram Mandir and Krishna

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday invoked the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya while speaking in Varanasi, saying a similar moment of joy awaits Lord Krishna. "If Lord Ram is smiling in Ayodhya, then in the times to come, Gopal Krishna will also smile," Yadav told reporters.

Chief Minister Yadav made the remarks shortly after arriving at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, where he landed to participate in the Govardhan Puja Utsav scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat. His remarks come in the backdrop of the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, subtly pointing towards the longstanding demand surrounding the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

The Chief Minister received a warm reception at the airport by local leaders and administrative officials before heading towards Namo Ghat along the banks of the River Ganga to join the religious celebrations of Govardhan Puja.

Reflections on Govardhan Puja and Sanatan Traditions

Earlier in November, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a programme organised at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain on the occasion of Govardhan Puja and extended greetings to the people of the state, highlighting a connection between nature, culture and Sanatan traditions. CM Yadav emphasised that the festivals and celebrations of Sanatan culture reflect a deep connection with nature, which is an integral part of the country's values and traditions.

“Today is the occasion of Govardhan Puja. The pride of our Sanatan culture, which emphasises a deep connection with nature, is reflected in every festival and celebration we observe. It is an integral part of our values and traditions. There is an inherent bond that connects us to both culture and nature,” the CM said.

He further said that among the various festivals, Govardhan Puja, celebrated after Diwali, also marks the beginning of a new year, bringing prosperity to farmers, and highlights the importance of animal husbandry in their economic well-being.

“According to the ancient traditions of our sages, the cow is considered the abode of 33 crore deities. In this sense, animal husbandry also brings prosperity to our farmers. I extend my best wishes to all the people of the state," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

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