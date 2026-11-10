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Azerbaijan's World Trampoline And Tumbling Championships Medalists Return Home


Date: 2026-11-10 03:16:53

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team has returned home after a successful performance at the 39th World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Nanjing, China, where the country's athletes claimed one gold and two silver medals.

The Azerbaijani men's acrobatic gymnastics team, comprising Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Alexey Karatashov, secured the world title for the third consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov won silver in the mixed synchronized trampoline event, securing their first-ever world championship medal.

Tofig Aliyev claimed another silver medal in the individual acrobatic gymnastics competition, earning his first-ever individual medal at a world championship.

The medalists were welcomed at the airport by their family members and friends, as well as representatives of the media and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

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Trend News Agency

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