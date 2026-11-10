CMB Regional Centers Atlanta Logistics EB-5 Project Receives USCIS Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CMB Group 103 – Atlanta Logistics becomes the 97th approved EB-5 project from CMB

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) today announced that CMB Group 103 – Atlanta Logistics has received Form I-956F approval from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), marking the regional center's 97th approved EB-5 project.

“This approval reflects nearly 30 years of experience in EB-5 project development, rigorous underwriting practices, and close coordination between our financial, project, and in-house economics teams,” said Noreen Hogan, President of CMB.“For CMB Group 103 investors, it is a critical step toward their goal of permanent residency in the United States.”

An I-956F approval by USCIS confirms that the project meets EB-5 program requirements, making investors eligible for adjudication of their I-526E petitions for conditional permanent residency in the United States. Individual petitions remain subject to USCIS review and approval.

CMB Group 103 – Atlanta Logistics involves the development of a Class A logistics facility south of Atlanta, Georgia with access to one of the country's most extensive transportation and logistics networks. The facility represents the first phase of a planned business park expected to include nearly 3 million square feet of logistics space. Located in a high-unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA), the project qualifies for the reduced EB-5 investment amount.

CMB recently announced CMB Group 106 – Edge Bravo Power, a rural EB-5 offering supporting the development and construction of natural gas power generation facilities in West Texas. CMB Group 106 is currently open for subscription.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted more than 7,200 investor families from over 100 countries in pursuing U.S. permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB maintains a 100% approval rate on projects that have undergone USCIS adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.6 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at ....