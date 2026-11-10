HAMANASI ADVENTURE & DIVE RESORT HONORED WITH INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AWARD BY LUXURY LIFESTYLE AWARDS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belize's Premier Regenerative Resort Recognized Globally for Excellence in Eco-Luxury Hospitality, Environmental Stewardship, and Community Empowerment

Hopkins, STANN CREEK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, an internationally recognized luxury boutique resort located on the southern coast of Belize, has officially been awarded the prestigious International Sustainability Award by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This global accolade celebrates luxury hospitality leaders that seamlessly integrate environmental regeneration, social responsibility, and world-class guest service into their core operational model.

Aerial view of private beach and pool at Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort in Belize

The International Sustainability Award highlights Hamanasi's long-standing leadership in regenerative travel. Nestled between the Maya Mountains and the Belize Barrier Reef, Hamanasi has established a standard for eco-luxury hospitality, proving that extraordinary guest experiences and responsible environmental stewardship can exist harmoniously.

“This award belongs to our team and to the people of Hopkins,“ said Dumisani Sakuinje, General Manager of Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort. “Every day they prove that luxury and responsibility belong together, from caring for the Belize Barrier Reef on our doorstep to supporting the community we're proud to call home. We're deeply grateful for this recognition, and it inspires us to keep raising the bar.”

Luxury with Purpose: A Commitment to Regenerative Hospitality

Unlike conventional sustainable tourism initiatives that focus solely on minimizing harm, Hamanasi operates as a regenerative resort dedicated to actively restoring and improving surrounding ecosystems and communities. As the first beachfront property in Belize to earn Green Globe certification-recently renewed with a 94% compliance score-Hamanasi maintains rigorous standards across energy conservation, water management, and sustainable sourcing.

Key environmental and operational achievements at Hamanasi include:



Dedicated Nature Preservation: Reserving 25 acres of its 45-acre coastal property as a nature preserve, safeguarding forest and wetland habitats for native wildlife, birds, and tropical flora.

Responsible Sourcing & Green Purchasing: Operating under a comprehensive Green Purchasing Policy that prioritizes eco-certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable products, as well as locally and regionally sourced materials to lower carbon footprints and retain economic value within surrounding Belizean communities.

Onsite Organic Agriculture: Maintaining a certified organic garden on property that supplies fresh, seasonal produce, herbs, and ingredients to the resort's award-winning Singanga Restaurant. Plastic & Waste Reduction: Eliminating single-use plastics throughout the resort and providing complimentary stainless steel refillable bottles and filtered water stations. Most waste is composted, recycled or upcycled.

Unmatched Eco-Luxury from Reef to Rainforest

Set within a coastal forest along a private stretch of Caribbean beachfront, Hamanasi features 30 spacious accommodations, including 12 beachfront rooms and 18 private treehouses built amidst the forest canopy.

The resort serves as a home base for adventure, offering over 30 guided inland and marine excursions through its onsite 5-star PADI Marine Facility and Adventure Center. Guests enjoy seamless access to world-class diving and snorkeling along the Belize Barrier Reef-a UNESCO World Heritage Site-alongside guided rainforest hikes, waterfall rappelling, Maya site exploration, and birdwatching tours to spot Belize's 600+ avian species.

Community Impact and Cultural Integration

Hamanasi's regenerative mission extends directly into the local community of Hopkins Village and the broader Stann Creek District. Employing more than 180 local team members, the resort invests directly in professional development, wellness, and educational initiatives, including student scholarships and internships, local school supply drives through Pack for a Purpose, and ongoing support for regional health and environmental non-profit organizations.

Furthermore, Hamanasi actively celebrates Belize's rich cultural heritage. From traditional Garifuna drumming and dancing performances at the Great House to local Maya culinary offerings at Singanga Restaurant, guests are invited to form authentic, meaningful connections with the diverse cultures of Belize.

To learn more about Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, explore its regenerative practices, or reserve a stay, visit .

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About Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort

Hamanasi is an internationally recognized, award-winning luxury boutique resort located in Hopkins, Belize. Renowned for its gracious hospitality, 5-star PADI Marine Facility, Singanga Restaurant, and pioneering leadership in regenerative tourism, Hamanasi delivers superior service, tastefully appointed surroundings, and professional tour operations from one comfortable home base while dedicating itself to regenerating the environment and local communities. Hamanasi is certified by Green Globe and is a founding member of Regenerative Resorts.

Media Contact

Dana Krauskopf

Founder, Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort

Email:...

Toll-Free Phone: 1-844-235-4930

Direct Phone: +501-523-7073

Website:

Couple relaxing in private deluxe treehouse room amongst the trees of native littoral forest at Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort in Belize

Press Inquiries

Dana Krauskopf

dana [at] hamanasi.com

