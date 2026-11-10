Herscan Screens 10,000 Women During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October milestone turns breast health awareness into action

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HerScan, national provider of breast ultrasound screenings, announced today that it screened 10,000 women across America during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marking a significant milestone to make proactive breast health screening more accessible to women nationwide.

The milestone reflects the purpose behind the annual awareness campaign: encouraging women to make breast health a priority and take the next step toward screening.

“Awareness matters when it leads to action. This October, 10,000 women made time for their breast health with HerScan,” said CiCi McMullen, CEO of HerScan.“Behind that number are individual women with busy lives, families, careers, and people counting on them. We're proud they chose us to be part of their care.”

HerScan makes proactive breast ultrasound more accessible through convenient, community-based screening events. These screenings complement mammography, giving women another tool to support their breast health.

The October milestone also recognizes the work of the sonographers, clinical professionals and support teams who made those screenings possible.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month creates a national focus on breast health each October. For HerScan, the work continues throughout the year, with screening appointments available beyond the awareness month.

“We don't want women to close out October with breast screening still on their to-do list,” McMullen said.“Our message is simple: make the appointment, make the time, and give your breast health the attention it deserves. That commitment matters every month of the year.”

To learn more about HerScan or find an upcoming screening, visit HerScan.co.

About HerScan

HerScan is a national provider of supplemental breast ultrasound screening services dedicated to making proactive breast health care more accessible, convenient and affordable.

Having screened more than 300,000 women nationwide, HerScan continues to advance its mission of empowering women to take an active role in their breast health. Through community-based screening events across the United States, HerScan provides convenient access to breast ultrasound screenings performed by certified female sonographers and interpreted by board-certified radiologists.

Learn more at HerScan.co.

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