Littleton Food Co-Op's Becky Colpitts Receives Community Heart Award From North Country Health Consortium

Becky Colpitts, Community Relations Manager of Littleton Food Co-op, and recipient of the 2026 Community Heart Award

Littleton Food Co-op in Littleton, New Hampshire

The cafe at the Littleton Food Co-op

Honor recognizes Colpitts' commitment to community partnerships and the Littleton Food Co-op's role in strengthening the region.

- Learner Limbach, CEOLITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Becky Colpitts, Community Relations Manager at Littleton Food Co-op, received the 2026 Community Heart Award from North Country Health Consortium during its annual meeting on November 10. The award recognizes an individual or organization that has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to strengthening the community.Lauren Pearson, Executive Director of North Country Health Consortium, presented the award, recognizing Colpitts and the Littleton Food Co-op as valued community partners whose community spirit and commitment to collaboration reflect the purpose of the honor.The recognition highlights the role Colpitts plays in connecting the Co-op with the people and organizations throughout the region. As Community Relations Manager, her work is centered on building relationships, sharing the Co-op's contributions with the broader community, and helping create partnerships that support the people who live and work in northern New Hampshire and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.For the Co-op, community involvement is not separate from its work as a grocery market. It is part of the cooperative model itself. The organization is guided by seven cooperative principles, including the seventh principle, Concern for Community, or, as Colpitts prefers to call it, 'Care for Community.' That principle calls on cooperatives to work for the sustainable development of their communities through policies and activities approved by their members.Colpitts' role helps put that principle into practice. Her work brings attention to the ways the Co-op participates in the life of the region, from its relationships with local organizations and producers to its commitment to accessibility and inclusion. It also helps reinforce the idea that a community-owned market can serve a purpose beyond providing groceries.“I can't imagine a more appropriate award for Becky than the Community Heart Award. Becky pours her heart into everything she does, caring for our community, fostering teamwork and collaboration, and ensuring that the Littleton Food Co-op remains accessible and inclusive as we work together for the betterment of all,” said Learner Limbach, CEO of Littleton Food Co-op.For Colpitts, the award is meaningful not only as a personal honor, but also as recognition of the work being done by the Co-op as a whole.“I'm so happy to receive this award because I know the work we do to share the good things happening at the Co-op and build community partnerships is making a deeper impact in our region. I'm proud to see the Co-op recognized for its contributions and for being more than a store. We're a connecting presence in the community, and that's something we care deeply about,” said Colpitts.Her comments reflect the collaborative nature of community relations work. Building and maintaining partnerships requires an understanding of the needs and priorities of different organizations, as well as a willingness to bring people together around shared interests. It also means making sure the work happening within an organization is visible to the community it serves.That visibility matters in a region where local organizations, independent businesses, nonprofits, farmers, and community groups often rely on one another. Relationships between these groups can help strengthen the services and resources available to residents while supporting the economic and social fabric of the region.Food is an important part of that picture. Access to nutritious food contributes to individual and community health, while local agriculture and food production help sustain the regional economy. A market that supports local growers and producers connects those businesses with consumers and gives residents access to products grown and made closer to home.The cooperative model adds another dimension to that relationship. As a member-owned organization, Littleton Food Co-op is rooted in the community it serves. Its purpose extends beyond transactions between a customer and a retailer. The organization brings together members, shoppers, employees, local producers, and community partners, creating opportunities for those relationships to benefit the region.The principle of Concern for Community recognizes that cooperatives have a responsibility to consider the broader impact of their work. That responsibility can take many forms, including supporting local businesses, encouraging healthy choices, helping improve food accessibility, and working alongside other organizations to address community needs.North Country Health Consortium's recognition of Colpitts also points to the connection between community relationships and health. Health is shaped by more than clinical care. Access to food, social connection, economic opportunity, and the availability of local resources all influence the conditions in which people live. Collaboration among community organizations helps strengthen those conditions.For the Littleton Food Co-op, the award is an opportunity to recognize the people who help make those connections possible. While community relations work often takes place behind the scenes, it contributes to how an organization is understood, how partnerships develop, and how residents experience its presence in the region.Colpitts has long been an advocate for sharing the Co-op's story and helping others understand the work taking place beyond its grocery aisles. Her recognition by North Country Health Consortium is also recognition of the broader community effort that makes that work meaningful.Littleton Food Co-op congratulates Becky Colpitts on receiving the 2026 Community Heart Award and thanks North Country Health Consortium for recognizing her contributions and the importance of collaboration in strengthening the North Country.About Littleton Food Co-opLittleton Food Co-op is a member-owned grocery market serving New Hampshire's North Country and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. The Co-op offers quality groceries, local produce, prepared foods, deli items, bulk foods, and products from regional growers and producers. Guided by cooperative principles, the organization supports local agriculture, healthy food choices, environmental sustainability, and the well-being of the communities it serves.

Becky Colpitts

Littleton Food Co-op

...

+1 603-444-2800

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Littleton Food Co-op's Becky Colpitts Receives Community Heart Award from North Country Health Consortium News Provided By Clear View Advantage LLC November 10, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.