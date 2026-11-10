Goldspring Consulting Adds Former TMC Executive Dale Eastlund And UK-Based Transformation Leader Toby Guest

Dale Eastlund (left), former CWT executive, and UK-based Toby Guest (right) join GoldSpring Consulting as senior consultants.

New senior consultants strengthen support for corporate travel managers and procurement leaders in airline distribution, TMC strategy, and UK/Europe programs

- Will Tate, Partner, GoldSpring ConsultingDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GoldSpring Consulting, a Dallas-based travel and meetings consultancy, today announced the addition of senior consultants Dale Eastlund and Toby Guest, who joined the firm earlier this year.Eastlund, a former executive at one of the world's largest travel management companies (TMCs), brings deep expertise in airline distribution, TMC strategy and travel technology. Guest, based in the UK, extends the firm's ability to serve clients across the UK, Europe and global markets, drawing on deep experience advising complex global programs. Together they strengthen the support GoldSpring gives corporate travel managers and procurement leaders on TMC sourcing, airline programs and global travel program strategy.Dale Eastlund: Airline distribution and TMC strategyDale Eastlund comes to GoldSpring after a 25-year career with CWT, where he most recently served as Vice President of Global Technology Partnerships and Commercial Strategy. Earlier, he was CWT's global subject matter expert on New Distribution Capability (NDC) as it emerged as a major shift in airline distribution, and he held senior leadership roles in enterprise account management and consulting. He began his career in airline pricing.“Dale brings an exceptional combination of industry knowledge, strategic insight and hands-on experience with the technologies shaping the future of business travel,” said Will Tate, Partner of GoldSpring Consulting.At GoldSpring, Eastlund helps clients with TMC selection and transition, travel program strategy and airline distribution, drawing on extensive experience managing commercial relationships with travel technology providers.“What I enjoy most is understanding how the industry is changing and figuring out what it means for clients, whether that's a shift in airline distribution or a TMC decision. At GoldSpring, I get to help them work through exactly those questions,” said Eastlund.Eastlund holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and a BS in Business Administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.Toby Guest: Business transformation and global program strategy from a UK baseToby Guest gives GoldSpring a senior consultant on the ground in the UK, broadening the firm's reach for UK-headquartered companies and for global clients managing travel programs across Europe and beyond. He serves accounts worldwide and has led both global program strategy and operational teams in more than 80 countries across all key regions.Guest brings over 30 years of experience in senior multinational roles and business process outsourcing consultancy, with positions at Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Goldman Sachs, BP, IBM, and Xchanging. He also founded and led two global consultancy firms. Over his career, he has contributed to consolidated cost savings above $750 million and managed individual account spend above $1.2 billion per year.His expertise spans corporate travel, meetings and events, and related payment solutions; global TMC operations and supplier relationship management; strategic change management and process optimization; business process outsourcing; and sustainability, diversity and duty of care.Guest is well known in the UK and European travel community. Former roles include Country Champion for the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE), Content & Advisory Board Member for Business Travel iQ, and judge for the Business Travel Awards. He has spoken regularly at a wide range of industry events, including IMEX and the Business Travel Show.“This is a wonderful opportunity to represent such a respected and well-established consultancy as GoldSpring. It's a win-win, providing me with a pipeline of exciting projects and prospective clients where I can add value from day one, whilst I also offer GoldSpring significant additional experience and insight into their UK and European markets, being agile and immediately available to support valued clients with local or regional solutions within their time zones,” said Guest.“Dale and Toby each bring decades of senior, hands-on experience, and since joining us this year they have already put it to work for our clients. Dale's depth in airline distribution and travel technology, and Toby's global program leadership from his UK base, expand what we can deliver and where we can deliver it,” said Cindy Fisher, Partner of GoldSpring Consulting. Both consultants are available to support new and existing client engagements.About GoldSpring ConsultingGoldSpring Consulting is a global travel and meetings consultancy dedicated to helping travel buyers succeed. The firm provides strategy, sourcing, implementation, and program management consulting for corporate travel and meetings programs, including TMC, airline, hotel, meetings, ground transportation, payment, booking technology, policy, and travel risk. GoldSpring works exclusively for travel buyers and takes no revenue from suppliers, so its recommendations are client-focused and unbiased. Backed by proprietary benchmarking and analysis software and more than 200 years of combined buyer and supplier experience, GoldSpring has completed hundreds of projects spanning more than 90 countries. The firm also hosts complimentary Master Classes for travel and meetings professionals. Learn more at goldspringconsulting.

Melissa Ashworth

GoldSpring Consulting

+1 903-225-9128

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GoldSpring Consulting Adds Former TMC Executive Dale Eastlund and UK-Based Transformation Leader Toby Guest News Provided By GoldSpring Consulting November 10, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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