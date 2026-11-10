Modulex Group Invests In APCO, Forming Strategic U.S. Partnership.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Modulex Group has announced a strategic partnership and investment in APCO, strengthening its position in the U.S. market.

- Dillon CobbATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modulex and APCO today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two established organizations with complementary capabilities in architectural signage, wayfinding and visual communication. Effective January 1, 2027, Modulex will invest in APCO and acquire an initial 20% ownership interest. The agreement provides a long-term pathway for Modulex to increase its ownership over time, allowing both organizations to build their relationship in a thoughtful and measured way.The partnership follows approximately six years of discussions between the two companies and reflects a shared commitment to people, innovation, customer service and long-term business continuity. APCO will continue operating from its existing U.S. locations, serving customers through its established teams and representatives. During the initial stage of the partnership, the companies will focus on maintaining continuity for employees, customers, projects, production and supplier relationships while identifying opportunities to share resources and capabilities.“This was never simply about finding a buyer. It was about finding the right partner to help carry APCO forward,” said Dillon Cobb, President of APCO.“Our employees, customers, and culture have always been at the center of this business, and we took our time finding a partner that understood that. After getting to know the Modulex leadership over many years, we believe we have found a company that shares our values and will respect what makes APCO special, while helping us create new opportunities for the future.”The partnership combines APCO's established U.S. presence, customer relationships, manufacturing experience, product capabilities, and design-build expertise with Modulex's global network, international project management capabilities, technology, product portfolio, and scalable operating resources.“APCO has built an outstanding company with a strong reputation, deep industry knowledge and a culture that we truly value,” said Ketil M. Staalesen, CEO of Modulex.“Our plan is to listen, learn and work alongside the APCO team. Together, we can protect the strengths of both organizations while creating new opportunities for our colleagues, customers, and long-term growth.”The companies will take a phased approach to their work together. Initial priorities will include leadership alignment, business continuity, employee and customer communication, and a fact-based review of where shared capabilities could create value.APCO will continue to do business as APCO Signs. Its legal entity name has changed from APCO Graphics, Inc. to APCO Graphics, LLC.For more information, contact:Dillon Cobb – APCO –...Christine Jamieson – Modulex Group -...About Modulex Group:Founded in 1963 by the LEGO Group, Modulex Group has been owned by managing partners and external investors since 2009. Modulex Group is a purpose-driven company and global leader in visual communications. Rooted in Danish design excellence and a modular signage concept, Modulex has evolved its offering to include design, wayfinding, custom solutions, and brand implementations. In 2019, Denmark's ISO 9001 and 14001-certified factory launched a sustainable product line. The factory has also been awarded the Green Network diploma 10 times. The multinational Group has several production facilities globally. It has a presence in over 300 cities across 45 countries, offering infinite reach and the ability to deliver on its promise of global vision, local reach, and one company.About APCO:Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1966, APCO is a leading provider of architectural signage and wayfinding solutions, with deep expertise in modular interior and exterior sign systems, planning, design, and project implementation. From its 100,000-square-foot Atlanta headquarters, APCO's team of more than 120 employees supports projects across the United States through a nationwide network of sales and installation resources. Over its 60-year history, APCO has completed more than 10,000 projects across education, healthcare, corporate, government and other markets. With a long history of product innovation, strong customer relationships and an entrepreneurial culture, APCO continues to build on the values and spirit established by founder Ron Cobb.

Christine Jamieson

Modulex Group APS

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Modulex Group Invests in APCO, Forming Strategic U.S. Partnership. News Provided By Modulex Group APS November 10, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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