Bernie Hayne Wins Silver Award For The Book 'The Friendship Party' At The Bookfest® Awards Fall 2026

Bernie Hayne, Author

The Friendship Party

The BookFest Awards Second Place

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

- Bernie HayneSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bernie Hayne is a winner of a Silver Award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2026 for the book(s) titled“The Friendship Party.” The book is honored in the Children's Picture Book category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Bernie Hayne says,“I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating The Friendship Party. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“I'm thrilled to announce Bernie Hayne as the winner of a Silver Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Bernie should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.About the Author:Bernie Hayne is originally from Sydney, Australia, and currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is passionate about positive psychology and the lifelong benefits of learning, resilience, and meaningful relationships. She is particularly interested in how strong, supportive friendships can positively influence children's mental health and emotional development. To learn more, visitAbout The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

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Bernie Hayne Wins Silver Award for the Book 'The Friendship Party' at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2026 News Provided By Black Chateau November 10, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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