Entrex And BUILD Manufacturing Launch Franchised Bitcoin Mining Network

Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) and BUILD Manufacturing today announced the launch of their nationwide franchised Bitcoin mining network after filing BUILD's Franchise Exemption Application with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.NTRX is drawing on some of its team experience with Blockbuster Video, where local franchised operators helped expand the chain from one storefront every 18 hours to over 8,700 locations through franchise acquisitions.Using the BUILD model, franchisees develop and operate their own mining sites, and BUILD manufactures, installs and services the equipment. As those sites demonstrate reliable uptime and positive cash flow, Entrex can evaluate them for acquisition, giving NTRX a way to grow its portfolio while providing franchisees a potential buyer for an established operation pursuant to agreed terms.Each 20-foot mobile data center can house up to 96 Bitcoin mining processors in a tandem-axle trailer. At a suitable well site, the unit can use gas that might otherwise be flared or left shut in, which can generate power to operate the mining facility while being environmentally beneficial. Prior to the potential purchase by Entrex, the franchisee holds title to the data center and receives the mining proceeds. If the franchisee owns the gas, the agreement provides for a gas fee equal to 20% of unit revenue while the data center operates at the well after acquisition.“What some of our team learned from Blockbuster was how quickly a network can grow when local owners build and run their own businesses,” said Stephen H. Watkins, Manager of BUILD Manufacturing.“A gas producer can put underused gas wells to work, earn revenue from mining and have a potential buyer of its operation. Our intent is for Entrex to evaluate each franchise for a potential purchase, mimicking the Blockbuster scaling model.”BUILD is targeting oil and gas regions in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Alabama for future expansion. It is also working with the BUILD Foundation to train, credential and place technicians who assemble, commission and maintain distributed data centers. The Foundation was organized as a Florida nonprofit corporation and has federal tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3).About EntrexEntrex (OTC: NTRX) aims to build North America's largest network of cash-flowing mobile Bitcoin mining facilities. Entrex acquires operating facilities powered by natural gas with a record of positive EBITDA with the goal of generating recurring earnings over their operating lives.About BUILD ManufacturingBUILD Manufacturing, LLC is a Florida company that designs, builds and services natural gas-powered mobile data centers for Bitcoin mining. Its BUILD, EARN, SELL program gives franchisees a model for developing and operating those units. For more information, visit BuildEarnSell.

Stephen Watkins

Entrex

+1 877-439-8739

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Entrex and BUILD Manufacturing Launch Franchised Bitcoin Mining Network News Provided By Entrex November 10, 2026, 20:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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