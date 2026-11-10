Accent Wall Of Art Offers Venetian Plaster Guidance For Dallas Homeowners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Dallas decorative-finishes studio explains how surface condition, samples, lighting, and finish choice shape a Venetian plaster project.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accent Wall of Art, a Dallas studio specializing in hand-applied decorative finishes, has published guidance for homeowners considering Venetian plaster or microcement - two finishes that have moved from European interiors into Dallas living rooms, primary suites, and entryways as homeowners trade flat paint for depth and texture.

Unlike paint, Venetian plaster is a lime-based finish applied by hand in multiple thin layers, then burnished or sealed to produce anything from a soft matte movement to a polished, stone-like sheen. Because the result depends on the wall underneath it, the studio's guidance starts with surface assessment: existing texture, repairs, and moisture conditions all change how a finish should be specified.

The guidance walks through the decisions that determine the finished wall: choosing between Venetian plaster and microcement (the latter is a thin cement-based coating often selected for bathrooms and kitchens), approving a physical sample board under the room's own lighting rather than a showroom's, agreeing the expected level of movement and sheen in writing before work begins, and understanding what a complete proposal includes, from preparation through the final protective coat. The studio's application process runs in five phases, from surface preparation to the finished, cured wall.

"A plaster finish is the one surface in a home you cannot judge from a photograph," said Josh Nadav of Accent Wall of Art. "The same finish reads completely different at noon and at dinner. We approve every finish from a real sample, in the real room, before a full wall is ever touched."

Homeowners can read the studio's Venetian plaster guidance at .

Accent Wall of Art is a Dallas, Texas decorative finishes studio specializing in Venetian plaster, microcement, and custom accent walls for residential interiors across Dallas and its northern suburbs.

Josh Nadav

Accent Wall of Art

+1 9728454896

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Accent Wall of Art Offers Venetian Plaster Guidance for Dallas Homeowners News Provided By Grand Building Construction November 10, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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