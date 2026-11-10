Step Up Construction Publishes ADU Planning Guidance For San Jose Homeowners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With two new California ADU laws taking effect January 1, 2027, the San Jose builder outlines ADU types, cost ranges, and the decisions to make now.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Step Up Construction has published planning guidance for San Jose and South Bay homeowners considering an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), as California prepares for its next round of ADU law changes.

The timing reflects a record year for backyard housing. According to California Department of Housing and Community Development data released in September 2026, the state issued a record 41,831 ADU permits in 2025 - roughly one in four new homes permitted statewide. Two additional laws, AB 956 and SB 1117, were signed on September 29, 2026 and take effect January 1, 2027. Among other changes, they allow up to two detached ADUs by right on qualifying single-family lots and limit impact fees to larger units.

Step Up Construction's guidance walks homeowners through the three ADU types it builds - detached backyard cottages, attached additions, and garage conversions - and the questions that determine whether a project pencils out: lot access and setbacks, utility connections, and how design and permitting costs sit alongside construction costs. San Jose also operates a preapproved ADU program that can issue permits the same day on qualifying lots using pre-reviewed plans.

The company publishes its current ADU cost guidance openly: most projects fall between $200,000 and $450,000 or more, typically $250 to $500 or more per square foot depending on type, finishes, and site conditions, with detached ADUs allowed up to 1,200 square feet under current rules.

"Homeowners who benefit most from the January changes will be the ones who spend the next few months settling the design, the budget, and the site questions," said Josh Nadav, owner of Step Up Construction. "An ADU is a second small house, not a shed project. The planning decisions made before anyone applies for a permit are what keep the budget honest."

The full guidance, including the company's ADU process and frequently asked questions, is available at .

Step Up Construction is a San Jose remodeling company specializing in accessory dwelling units and home additions, along with kitchen and bathroom remodeling, serving San Jose and the South Bay. California CSLB license #1082741.

Josh Nadav

Step Up Construction

+1 4088001280

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Step Up Construction Publishes ADU Planning Guidance for San Jose Homeowners News Provided By Grand Building Construction November 10, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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