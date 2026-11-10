Vandoit Commercial Outlines Mobile Medical Clinics For 2026 Rural Health Awards

A Vandoit Commercial upfit on a Ford Transit platform, built at the company's Blue Springs, Missouri, production facility.

Interior of a Vandoit Commercial mobile medical clinic, showing a clinician seat, a privacy door, workstations and screens. No patients are present.

Facing seats and a clinician workstation inside a Vandoit Commercial mobile medical clinic, with the company mark on a screen and a laptop. No patients are present.

A clinician workstation inside a Vandoit Commercial mobile medical clinic, with a desk, stool, storage and screens. No patients are present.

A Vandoit Commercial interior workspace with workstations, storage and lighting. No people are present.

Vandoit Commercial outlines how providers can plan mobile medical clinics as first-year Rural Health Transformation awards reach all 50 states.

- Jared McCauslin, CEO and Owner, Vandoit Commercial

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Missouri builder describes mobile clinic platforms and financing options as CMS first-year Rural Health Transformation awards go to all 50 states

Vandoit Commercial, a Missouri builder of mobile medical clinics and commercial upfit vans, is outlining how states and healthcare providers can turn Rural Health Transformation awards into mobile clinic infrastructure as first-year funding moves to all 50 states in 2026.

Rural Health Transformation awards

On December 29, 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that all 50 states will receive awards under the Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion initiative established under Public Law 119-21, with $10 billion available each year from 2026 through 2030. CMS stated that in 2026 states will receive first-year awards from CMS averaging $200 million within a range of $147 million to $281 million. According to the same announcement, Missouri's first-year award is $216,276,818. CMS stated that the program is intended to expand access to care in rural communities, strengthen the rural health workforce, modernize rural facilities and technology, and support innovative models that bring high-quality, dependable care closer to home.

The awards go to states. State agencies then publish plans and solicitations that define eligibility, timelines and allowed uses for any particular buyer. Those primary sources, not a manufacturer page, govern whether a given cost is allowable. Providers planning a vehicle purchase, lease or upfit should ask the state program which costs are allowable.

"A rural health award is a state program, not a vehicle specification," said Jared McCauslin, CEO and Owner of Vandoit Commercial. "The work is to match a service plan, a floor plan and a budget, then ask the state program which costs are allowable."

From award to a working mobile clinic

An award announcement does not, by itself, create a private exam room, a powered workstation or a vehicle that can park at a school lot, fairgrounds or county building. At that point the access conversation becomes a procurement and design conversation.

Vandoit Commercial's rural transformation funding page describes mobile clinic platforms, modular interiors, off-grid power, and leasing and financing options intended to align with budget cycles, along with planning conversations about deployment. Those are company capability descriptions. They are not an eligibility opinion and are not a substitute for state Rural Health Transformation plans or grant-compliance counsel.

The company's mobile medical clinics are built on Ford Transit platforms and can be configured around the services an organization plans to offer, the staff who will work in the vehicle and the budget available. Configurations may include private treatment space, clinician workstations, storage and power systems designed to operate away from shore power. Organizations may purchase a completed unit, lease a unit subject to financing terms and approval, or request an upfit of an organization-owned Transit chassis.

"Vandoit Commercial can configure a mobile medical clinic around the services a team plans to deliver, and can discuss purchase, lease or upfit options, with leases subject to financing terms and approval," McCauslin said.

Durable questions remain operational and financial. Which services will the mobile site deliver in year one? Who will staff it? How will documentation and connectivity work between stops? Is the acquisition a purchase, a lease, an upfit or a phased fleet?

Vandoit Commercial designs and builds its units at its production facility in Blue Springs, Missouri. Details on rural transformation funding and mobile medical clinics are published on vandoit. Organizations may arrange a walkthrough at the Blue Springs facility by calling (816) 944-2229.

About Vandoit Commercial

Vandoit Commercial designs and builds mobile medical clinics and commercial upfit vans for healthcare, community outreach, emergency response and other commercial uses. Each unit is configured around the needs of the organization that will operate it. The company is headquartered at 1503 Washington St., Chillicothe, MO 64601, and builds its vehicles at 2925 NW State Hwy 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014.

Samantha Winters

Vandoit Commercial

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Commercial Outlines Mobile Medical Clinics for 2026 Rural Health Awards News Provided By VanDoit November 10, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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