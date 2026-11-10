Future Design & Build TX Releases Dallas Kitchen Remodeling Cost Guide For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The North Dallas remodeler breaks down minor, mid-range, and major kitchen budgets, and what drives the differences, so homeowners can plan with real numbers.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Future Design & Build TX has published a kitchen remodeling cost guide for Dallas homeowners, setting out what kitchens at three common budget levels actually include in the Dallas market.

According to the company's guide, a minor kitchen refresh in Dallas typically runs $35,000 to $60,000, a mid-range remodel $65,000 to $85,000, and a major renovation $90,000 to $120,000 or more. The guide explains what separates the levels: whether the layout stays or moves, cabinet scope, countertop materials, and how much plumbing and electrical work the design requires.

The guide is written for homeowners comparing proposals. Two bids can differ by tens of thousands of dollars while describing the same kitchen, because one includes layout changes, fixture allowances, and trade work the other leaves out. The company's guide lists the scope questions homeowners should ask of any proposal before signing: what cabinet and countertop specifications are included, which fixtures are allowances rather than fixed selections, what is excluded, and how unforeseen conditions are handled.

"Most kitchen budgets go wrong before construction starts, when a number gets built on a neighbor's project or a national average," said Josh Nadav of Future Design & Build TX. "Dallas homeowners deserve local numbers and a clear picture of what those numbers include, so that is what we put in the guide."

The full guide, "Kitchen Remodel Cost Dallas 2026," is available at .

Future Design & Build TX is a North Dallas remodeling company providing kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovation, and outdoor living projects for Dallas and surrounding communities, from its office at 12700 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75230.

Josh Nadav

Future Design & Build TX

+1 4696885466

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Future Design & Build TX Releases Dallas Kitchen Remodeling Cost Guide for 2026 News Provided By Grand Building Construction November 10, 2026, 20:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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