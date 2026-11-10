How Long Does Menopause Last? By One Measure, The Rest Of Your Life

MENAFN - The Conversation) Women who've had menopausal symptoms for years – such as night sweats, mood changes, and new aches and pains – might be wondering when they will ever end.

But if you google“how long does menopause last?” you might not get the result you're hoping for. The answer is nuanced, and depends on how we think about menopause.

One answer is“a day”. Another is“it depends”. A third is“the rest of your life”.

How can menopause be 'just a day'?

Menopause technically refers to a single day, 12 months after the final menstrual period.

As the brain and the ovaries age around mid-life, communication starts to become disrupted between two hormones that act on the ovaries – follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinising hormone – and other hormones that coordinate the menstrual cycle, including oestrogen.

At mid-life, hormone levels fluctuate substantially, leading to a decline in oestrogen, and a rise in FSH. These hormonal dynamics are what causes menopausal symptoms, such as hot flushes. And when the ovaries stop producing hormones, ovulation ceases. This is when a woman will experience her final period.

The average age at menopause in Australia is 51 years. But most women go through perimenopause – also called“the menopausal transition” – from 45–55 years old.

Perimenopause describes the hormonal fluctuations and associated symptoms that occur before the last period. The years after menopause are called“post-menopause”.

Some women go through early menopause (between 40 and 45). Premature menopause is when your final period occurs before the age of 40. If this happens to you, seek advice from your GP.

A second answer: it depends

Even though menopause is technically just one day, menopausal symptoms can be present much earlier and much later than this. Recent research has shown that ovarian hormone changes can precede menopause by more than ten years.

When talking about“menopause”, many people group the three stages – perimenopause or menopausal transition, the single day 12 months after the last period, and post-menopause – together.

On average, women experience menopausal symptoms for around seven years. But menopause and its symptoms vary considerably from person to person. So if we think about it this way, there's no set rule to determine when menopause ends.

Some women may think of menopause beginning when they first notice changes in their menstrual bleeding or notice new symptoms, such as hot flushes and night sweats.

These persistent changes in the menstrual cycle – such as different bleeding, or longer or shorter periods – typically start in a woman's early forties. But they can also start in your thirties and last for years.

Other women may only experience menopausal symptoms very close to their last period. Some will continue to experience these long after their last period. And some symptoms, such as declines in bone density, aren't visible unless you have a scan.

Symptoms typically occur in a cluster. The most common include hot flushes, night sweats, brain fog, mood disturbances and sleep disturbances. Up to 95% of women experience cognitive symptoms during menopause (such as difficulty paying attention), and up to 60% experience insomnia – double the rate in the general population.

Less commonly talked-about symptoms include urogenital symptoms (including vaginal dryness, itching and changes in sensitivity), weight gain around the abdomen, joint pain and loss of lean muscle mass.

Certain factors can make symptoms more severe, including smoking, having a sedentary lifestyle or being overweight.

Genetics also play a part. For example, variations in oestrogen receptor genes are known to influence the intensity of hot flushes and night sweats.

Symptoms will be mild for some people, and severely affect day-to-day life for others. If you're struggling, talk to your GP or medical professional for support to manage these symptoms.

Can menopause last for the rest of your life?

Oestrogen affects many parts of your body – not just the ovaries. So the impacts of low oestrogen can last the rest of your life.

In post-menopause, when oestrogen is much lower than before, women face a higher risk of dementia, osteoporosis and heart disease. These risks may be higher for women who go through premature menopause (before 40) and early menopause (before 45).

Our research and other studies have shown inflammation increases for many women post-menopause, contributing to faster ageing of tissues and elevated disease risk.

Given we're living longer on average, women could be living up to half of their life post-menopause. Healthy lifestyle choices – such as eating well, improving sleep hygiene and doing regular exercise, including strength training – can make a real difference to post-menopausal health and wellbeing.

The bottom line

The question“how long does menopause last?” has many answers, and will look different for everyone. If you'd like to discuss the benefits and risks of menopause treatments such as menopausal hormone therapy, speak to your GP for personalised advice.