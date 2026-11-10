US Monthly Inflation Slows To 0.4% In October

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers in the United States increased by 0.4% in October on a monthly basis, decelerating from a 0.6% rise in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in a report on Tuesday.

The release did not contain the standard 12-month inflation rate for the reported month, as last year's federal government shutdown prevented the BLS from collecting price data during October 2025. The index for all items less food and energy advanced by 0.3% from the previous month. The energy index rose by 0.7%, while the food index added 0.5% month-on-month.

The shelter index accounted for over 30% of the overall advance, rising by 0.3% compared to the prior month. Prices for recreation, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance also increased, while the indexes for used cars and trucks and communication decreased in October.