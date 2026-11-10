Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 124 Hostile Drones, 14 Bandrol Jet-Powered Munitions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, between 06:30 and 19:00 on Tuesday, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 155 Shahed-type strike drones, 97 of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera drones and UAVs of other types. They also launched two Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the Black Sea and S8000 Bandrol/Dan-T loitering munitions.

Preliminary reports indicate that air defenses shot down or suppressed 138 enemy targets during this period: 124 drones, including 73 jet-powered UAVs, and 14 Bandrol/Dan-T munitions. Several Russian drones remained in Ukrainian airspace and that air defense operations were ongoing, the military warned.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 10, Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro, killing and injuring people.

In Zaporizhzhia, enemy drones struck private homes, injuring three people.

In Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, Russian drone attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, killing two people.

Civilian infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi was also targeted in a Russian attack.