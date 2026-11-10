Discussion On Restoring European Security Order To Continue In Dublin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with an Ukrinform correspondent following the meeting in Paris.

“The security architecture in Europe already exists. It is Russia that is trying to destroy it. So now we are talking about restoring it,” Sybiha explained.

According to the minister, a separate G7 session with Ukraine's participation lasted an hour and a half. The ministers discussed defense and energy support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, frozen Russian assets, the talks in Abu Dhabi, and Europe's role in the peace process.

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Sybiha said he had seen“no dividing lines whatsoever” around the table. According to him, partners share the same assessment of the threat, even if they may differ on tactics.

“Strategically, everyone sees one possible goal: a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” the minister stressed.

He said his discussions with partners in Paris reflected a shared view:“An additional opportunity for diplomacy is opening up now, and everyone understands that these efforts are what we should focus on.”

The minister described a ceasefire as the first step toward de-escalation. He said partners support it as a confidence-building measure that could pave the way for broader negotiations in various formats and at different levels. Ukraine, in particular, has put forward proposals for ceasefires in the Black Sea and in the energy sector.

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“The cost of the war is rising,” Sybiha added. He said he was convinced that Ukraine's partners had a strong interest in bringing the war to an end as soon as possible. In his view, this could be achieved by strengthening support for Ukraine's defense, particularly its long-range strike capabilities.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot welcomed U.S. efforts to achieve partial ceasefires during the talks in Abu Dhabi. They said such agreements should be the first step toward a full and unconditional ceasefire.