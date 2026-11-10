Gas Supply Disruptions Possible In Kirovohrad Region Following Russian Strike On Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Svitlovodsk City Territorial Community on Facebook.

The Svitlovodsk community has warned of possible temporary disruptions to gas supplies following a Russian attack on critical infrastructure.

The community noted that all relevant services had been mobilized to respond to the situation.

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As Ukrinform reported, around 55,000 consumers in 12 settlements in Donetsk region, as well as boiler facilities in Kramatorsk, were left without gas supplie.

Illustrative photo: Gas Networks