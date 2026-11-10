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Gas Supply Disruptions Possible In Kirovohrad Region Following Russian Strike On Critical Infrastructure


Date: 2026-11-10 03:04:45

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Svitlovodsk City Territorial Community on Facebook.

The Svitlovodsk community has warned of possible temporary disruptions to gas supplies following a Russian attack on critical infrastructure.

The community noted that all relevant services had been mobilized to respond to the situation.

Read also: Naftogaz to receive €23M from the Netherlands for gas purchases

As Ukrinform reported, around 55,000 consumers in 12 settlements in Donetsk region, as well as boiler facilities in Kramatorsk, were left without gas supplie.

Illustrative photo: Gas Networks

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UkrinForm

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