Ukraine And Poland To Establish Joint Working Groups On Drone And Counter-Drone Technologies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on social media platform X by Cezary Tomczyk, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence, following talks with Sergiy Boyev, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

Tomczyk said that he and Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boiev had signed an agreement to establish Polish-Ukrainian working groups on drone and counter-drone technologies. They had also discussed further military cooperation, the security of both countries, and technology transfers. He added that the arrangements for transferring Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone and counter-drone technologies were being finalized.

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Earlier, Tomczyk said he was in Kyiv and had discussed with the Ukrainian side military cooperation, the transfer of counter-drone technologies, and the development of ballistic missile defense.

As Ukrinform reported, Poland will soon transfer two more MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth approximately EUR 50 million. The package will also include ammunition and air defense systems.

Photo: NurPhoto