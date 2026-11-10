Appy Pie Brings Its Vibe Coding App Builder To Everyone

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Vibe coding removes the last barrier between an idea and a finished product. With Appy Pie, you describe what you want to build in plain English and the AI builds the first version - ready to test on your phone in minutes, and ready to publish when you are. No code to write, no server to configure, no App Store submission to figure out alone. That is what vibe coding should feel like for everyone, not just developers.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie's vibe coding app builder turns a plain English idea into a hosted Android and iOS app you can refine, test and publish to the app stores. No code.

Noida, India - November 10, 2026 - Appy Pie, a globally recognized no-code AI platform trusted by over 10 million users across 150 countries, continues to expand its AI-powered creation suite with its Vibe Coding platform - a vibe coding app builder that enables anyone to create, refine and publish a fully functional Android and iOS app simply by describing what they want in plain English. Available free to start, the vibe coding app builder lets users go from a written idea to a working app preview in minutes, with publishing to Google Play and the Apple App Store handled from the same editor and no separate hosting setup required.

Vibe coding - a term coined by AI researcher Andrej Karpathy in February 2025 - describes the practice of building software by describing what you want in natural language and letting AI build it, rather than writing code. Appy Pie applies this idea to the entire app creation process. Instead of handing the user source code to run, host and maintain, the vibe coding app builder produces a hosted app directly, which the user refines in a visual editor and publishes to the app stores - with no code to write, no server to configure and no submission process to navigate alone. The result is vibe coding focused on the finished app, not the code behind it.

The vibe coding app builder follows a five-step workflow. A user describes their app - naming who it is for, what it must do and how it should feel - and the AI builds the first version: selecting features, laying out screens and navigation, applying a colour theme and icon, and populating sample content. The user then refines the result in a visual editor, replacing sample text and images with their own, adding or removing features, and testing every screen on a real device via a QR code preview. When ready, apps are submitted to Google Play and the Apple App Store through the user's own developer accounts, with Appy Pie's publishing support team on hand for first-time submissions.

The vibe coding app builder supports a wide range of app types - from booking, e-commerce, community and content apps to business tools and media services - and delivers both Android and iOS builds from a single project. Building and previewing are free on the Free plan with 100 credits. The Basic plan at $16 per month unlocks Google Play publishing, a backend and database, and GitHub code export. The Platinum plan at $60 per month adds App Store publishing, 2,000 credits per month and submission support for Apple's review process. Google Play developer accounts cost $25 once; the Apple Developer Program costs $99 per year, billed separately.

Because Appy Pie manages the hosting, infrastructure and updates as part of the platform, users are free from the ongoing work of running, debugging and maintaining an app as it grows. Their only responsibility is the content and direction of the product. For users who do want access to the code, the vibe coding app builder provides a Code tab during building and GitHub export on paid plans - making Appy Pie a practical starting point even for developers who intend to take a project further.

The Appy Pie Vibe Coding platform is free to start, with no credit card required. Users can describe their idea and have the AI build a first version today at

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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