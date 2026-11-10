MDGL INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Hagens Berman, National Securities Law Firm, Investigating Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) Following Whistleblower Allegations Of Clinical Data Integrity Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a national complex securities litigation law firm, announces an investigation into. The inquiry focuses on whether Madrigal and senior management misrepresented or concealed material adverse facts concerning the clinical safety data integrity and regulatory compliance of

Investors who suffered significant financial losses in Madrigal (NASDAQ: MDGL) securities are encouraged to submit their trading information to Hagens Berman attorneys directly.



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Contact Email: ... Direct Firm Phone: 844-916-0895



Key Focus of Hagens Berman's MDGL Investigation

The firm's inquiry stems from disclosures made in Madrigal's Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q. According to public filings, on October 9, 2026, Dr. Michael Charlton, Madrigal's former Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, filed a whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblower complaint reportedly alleges serious clinical and internal control deficiencies regarding Rezdiffra (resmetirom), including:



Suppression of Adverse Safety Events: Allegations that senior executive leadership ignored internal warnings regarding suppressed adverse liver-injury data.

Discrepancies in Efficacy Data: Assertions that presented efficacy results could not be reconciled with underlying source data. Improper Board Oversight: Claims that an unblinded member of the Board of Directors was permitted to control the adjudication of clinical outcomes.



Following the revelation of the whistleblower complaint, Madrigal's stock price fell $34.84 per share, or over 8%, to close at $396.32 on heavy trading volume.



If you invested in Madrigal and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Madrigal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We are investigating the timeline of when Madrigal executives were first alerted to these alleged clinical trial irregularities and whether investors were misled regarding the safety profile and data reliability of Rezdiffra,” said