Tru Cooperative Bank CEO Launi Skinner Named 2027 Canadian Business Leader Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGLEY, B.C, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launi Skinner, CEO of Tru Cooperative Bank, has been named Vancouver's 2027 Canadian Business Leader of the Year by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The Canadian Business Leader Awards recognize Canadian executives whose visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit strengthen Canada's businesses, communities and future.

“This recognition reflects the exceptional leadership Launi has demonstrated in guiding Tru Cooperative Bank through its transition into becoming federally regulated, a transformation that has positioned the institution to compete confidently with national banks while remaining true to its member-owned foundations,” says Candace Laing, President and CEO, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “Under Launi's stewardship, Tru Cooperative Bank has continued to grow as one of the largest and most respected credit unions in the country, earning the trust of a broad and growing membership base. Launi's career reflects a deep commitment to strengthening the communities Tru serves, exemplifying the vision, generosity and leadership that this award was created to celebrate.”

The recognition comes during a defining year for Tru, with several significant milestones under Skinner's leadership, including:



Creating a national foundation for growth. On April 1, Tru completed federal continuance, giving the organization the ability to serve members across provincial boundaries, pursue growth with like-minded credit unions and expand products and services nationally.

Launching the Tru Cooperative Bank brand. The organization changed its name from First West Credit Union to Tru Cooperative Bank, to more clearly describe both what Tru does and the cooperative model that makes it different. The new name provides greater clarity for Canadians and creates a common identity for the national organization, while its established regional brands continue to serve members in their local communities.

Positioning Tru for greater national scale and reach. In September 2026, Tru and Ontario-based Libro Credit Union announced a proposed merger that, if approved by members and regulators, would be one of the largest credit union mergers of its kind in Canadian history.

Transforming the digital banking experience. Tru launched a new online and mobile banking experience in 2026, developed with VeriPark alongside a coalition of Canadian credit unions. The transformation earned Tru a 2026 IDC CIO Award Canada, and in October, Tru became the first financial institution in Canada to launch VeriPark's commercial digital banking experience. Helping more Canadians on their path to homeownership. Tru's Mortgage Broker Centre launched in Ontario in May 2026 and surpassed $100 million in approved mortgage volume in 77 days. It expanded to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in early November 2026.

“This award is an opportunity to pause and celebrate what we've accomplished, but also to recognize the people who made those accomplishments possible,” says Skinner.“We have incredible teams across Tru, members who continue to put their trust in us and community partners who share our commitment to making a difference. That's what cooperative banking is about: bringing people together to build something that creates value for our members while strengthening the communities we serve. Everything we've achieved this year has been built on those relationships, and I'm tremendously proud of what we've accomplished together.”

That commitment to creating value for members and communities can also be seen through Tru's charitable arm, the Tru Charitable Foundation. The Foundation has awarded $1.3 million in grants has been awarded to charities serving 34 B.C. communities so far in 2026, with total granting for the year expected to exceed $1.8 million. The funding supports organizations addressing poverty, food insecurity, mental health, education and social inequality

Beyond her role at Tru, Skinner contributes her leadership to a number of business and community organizations, including as Chair of the BC Cancer Foundation Board of Directors and as a director of the Business Council of British Columbia and Armstrong Hospitality Group. She previously chaired the Science World Board of Directors and is a community leader with the Minerva Foundation for B.C. Women.

Her contributions to business and community have earned significant recognition, including being named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women four times and induction into the Women's Executive Network Hall of Fame. Her other honours include an honorary doctorate from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, a Stevie Award for Best Canadian Executive and recognition as one of Business in Vancouver's Most Influential Women in Business.

Skinner will be recognized as Vancouver's Canadian Business Leader of the Year alongside Lifetime Achievement recipient Frank Giustra, CEO of Fiore Group of Companies, and International Business Leader of the Year Jonathan Price, President and CEO of Teck Resources.

About Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union

Tru Cooperative Bank brings together the best of both worlds, combining the strength and stability of a leading Canadian financial institution, and the care and community leadership of a local cooperative. With nearly $21 billion in total assets and assets under administration, approximately 290,000 members, Tru Cooperative Bank offers clear, practical advice and modern banking that's designed to be digital when it should be, and personal when it matters.

Through its local brands - Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial - Tru Cooperative Bank has contributed more than $44 million back to local communities while cultivating a nationally-recognized culture shaped by courageous leadership, authentic connection and collective strength. Learn more at trucooperativebank.ca and see how we're creating a future where everyone can flourish.

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Launi Skinner, CEO of Tru Cooperative Bank

CONTACT: Josh Juhlke Tru Cooperative Bank 4163605967...