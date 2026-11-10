Deadline Alert: Yiren Digital Ltd. Investors Have Until December 28, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Yiren Digital Ltd. securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Yiren Digital Ltd. ("Yiren" or the "Company") (NYSE: YRD ) have until December 28, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren Digital Ltd. securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Yiren Digital Ltd. case, Lester et al v. Yiren Digital Ltd. et al., was filed on October 29, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Central District of California (Case No. 2:26-cv-12673).

Investors who suffered losses on Yiren Digital Ltd. investments can contact Glancy about the Yiren Digital Ltd. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 28, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Yiren Digital Ltd. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026

Class period: April 29, 2026 to October 13, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 29, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Central District of California



What happened?

On May 22, 2026, various media outlets reported that CreditEase, the Company's parent and controlling shareholder, was suspending all principal and interest payments on its fixed-income-like wealth management products offered through its asset management platforms, including products of Heritvest, a disclosed related party of Yiren, and announced an“orderly wind-down” of those products. The suspended products were reported to be worth approximately 30 billion yuan, or about $4.4 billion.

On this news, Yiren stock fell $0.27, or 14.44%, to close at $1.60 on May 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

On October 12, 2026, Yiren announced Ning Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had been subject to criminal compulsory measures in connection with an investigation involving certain affiliates of the Company's controlling shareholder.

On this news, Yiren stock fell $0.44 or 44.05%, to close at $0.56 on October 12, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Yiren Digital Ltd. complaint allege?

The Yiren Digital Ltd. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Yiren Digital Ltd.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder and its affiliates, all controlled by defendant Ning Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations; (2) as a result, the billions of RMB owed to Yiren by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk; (3) Yiren was not separate from or unaffected by the affairs of CreditEase, given their shared leadership, Yiren's dependence on CreditEase, and Yiren's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted; (4) Defendant Tang, Yiren's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, was exposed to material legal and regulatory risk, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Yiren Digital Ltd.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren Digital Ltd. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 28, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Yiren Digital Ltd. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder and its affiliates, all controlled by defendant Ning Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations. The December 28, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Yiren Digital Ltd. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Yiren Digital Ltd. class action must move the Court by December 28, 2026. To learn more, visit the Yiren Digital Ltd. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Yiren Digital Ltd. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Yiren Digital Ltd. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren Digital Ltd. securities between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Yiren Digital Ltd. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Yiren Digital Ltd. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Yiren Digital Ltd. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Central District of California by December 28, 2026.

What if I miss the Yiren Digital Ltd. deadline? After December 28, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Yiren Digital Ltd. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Yiren Digital Ltd. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Yiren Digital Ltd. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Yiren Digital Ltd. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Yiren Digital Ltd. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Yiren Digital Ltd. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Lester et al v. Yiren Digital Ltd. et al., U.S. District Court Central District of California

Yiren Press Release

Yiren Digital Ltd. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224



Follow Glancy on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.