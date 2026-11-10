Crypto News: New Crypto Pepeto Announces $11.3M Raised While Ethereum Price Could Reach $15,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto Pepeto has announced that its presale total has passed $11.3 million, and that figure says one simple thing: a lot of people are buying this token before it is even listed. More than 43,000 holders are in so far, and each stage has sold out before its deadline, at a higher price than the one before. What the money is funding, and who is putting it in, is explained below.

Ethereum, the network Pepeto runs on, is the other half of this week's crypto news, because the Ethereum price has dropped close to 10% in seven days while one analyst still expects an Ethereum price prediction of $15,000, and the gap between those two numbers is where this story starts.

Crypto News: New Crypto Pepeto Stands Out As The Ethereum Price Targets $15,000

Pepeto runs on Ethereum, so anyone holding the presale token has a reason to watch what Ethereum does next, and right now it is doing two things at once. The Ethereum price has dropped to about $2,150, close to 10% down in a week, and at the same time analyst Crypto Patel is holding to an Ethereum price prediction of $15,000 for this cycle.

Both can be true, and the chart shows why. Ethereum has spent most of the last four years stuck under its old record near $4,892, touching it in November 2021, barely passing it in August 2025, and sitting flat the rest of the time, longer than any other major coin. Flat markets bore retail into selling while bigger holders keep buying, so our reading is that those four years were accumulation, and a clean break above $4,892 after a base that long is what opens the road to $10,000 and then $15,000.

So the target holds up, but the speed does not. Going from $2,150 to $15,000 is roughly 7x, and a coin worth hundreds of billions needs that much new money again for every doubling, which takes years.

How Pepeto Fits Smart Money Investment Strategy

That limit is the reason holding Ethereum and adding one early project next to it has worked in every cycle. Ethereum itself started as a small cap, and its early buyers made the multiples that a coin worth hundreds of billions can no longer give, because the room to grow was all still ahead of it. The meme coins built on Ethereum followed the same rule. Shiba Inu went live in August 2020 with nothing behind it but attention, and that attention carried it to a $41 billion valuation by October 2021, with the gains going to buyers who were in while it was cheap and unlisted.

Pepeto, which announced this week that its raise has passed $11.3 million, sits in that same spot in 2026: on Ethereum, unlisted and still at presale prices, with a community of more than 43,000 holders spreading by word of mouth. The difference is what it ships with. A zero-fee exchange is already built, a bridge connects Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana, and an AI scanner checks every token before a trade, and those tools exist for the point the project keeps making, fair and secure trading with no hidden costs on a chain known for the opposite.

Tools that save traders money bring in users, and every user needs the token to use them, so demand for the token grows while its supply stays fixed, and that is what pushes a price up over time. Then there is the meme side, which follows no rule at all, because community hype alone took Shiba Inu to $41 billion, and that same pull is why listing day for a new meme coins like this can go much further than anyone plans for.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price is near $2,150, a two-month low, and the $15,000 Ethereum price prediction built on this part of the cycle is credible but years away, because a coin worth hundreds of billions needs that much new money again for every doubling. A token worth a few million on the same chain does not, which is why every past Ethereum rally moved its meme coins several times further than ETH itself.

Pepeto's $11.3 million announcement lands in that gap. The project is built to fix the main complaint about Ethereum, that it is crowded and costly to use, and the presale data shows large single positions already in place next to more than 43,000 smaller holders. Those fact could explain how many traders expect Shiba Inu outcome levels from this project.



For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website.

FAQs

How high can the Ethereum price go this cycle?

The latest Ethereum price prediction from analyst Crypto Patel is $15,000 this cycle, with $10,000 as the first target once the Ethereum price clears its $4,892 record, per The Market Periodical. ETH trades near $2,150 on November 10, about 10% lower on the week.

Which crypto presale could be the next Shiba Inu?

Pepeto is the presale traders name most often as the next Shiba Inu, since it carries the pre-listing shape Shiba Inu had on Ethereum, growth going viral before any exchange debut, plus the zero-fee exchange, bridge and AI scanner Shiba Inu never had, with $11.29 million raised and 43,000 holders.

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