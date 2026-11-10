TSN Launches Geofenced Lockdown And Safety Alerts Delivered Directly To Student Chromebooks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TSN Launches Safety Alerts Delivered Directly to Student Chromebooks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TSN Launches Geofenced Lockdown and Safety Alerts Delivered Directly to Student ChromebooksTSN extends its emergency messaging from campus screens to every student device, and uses location to send the right instructions to students whether they're on campus or offTSN, the national school media network, today announced that schools can now send lockdown and safety alerts directly to students' Chromebooks, with geofencing built in. Until now, TSN's emergency messages appeared on the screens schools already have in hallways, cafeterias and common areas. Now the same alert also appears on student Chromebooks, and TSN uses each device's location to decide which message a student sees.Geofencing draws a virtual boundary around each campus. Chromebooks inside that boundary get full on-campus emergency instructions, such as lockdown, shelter-in-place or evacuation. Chromebooks outside it, like a student working from home, on a field trip or running late to school, get a message written for their situation, such as an instruction to stay away from campus or a notice that a safety event is under way. Students off campus are kept informed without being given instructions that don't apply to them."In an emergency, seconds matter, and students are looking at their Chromebooks far more often than at a hallway screen," said Kent McNeil of TSN. "Geofencing means every student gets the right instruction for where they actually are. A student in a classroom needs to lock down, and a student at home needs to know not to come to school. Districts get all of this without buying new hardware."Key capabilitiesFull-screen alerts on Chromebooks. Alerts take over the screen so they can't be missed or buried behind other tabs.Geofenced messaging. Students on campus and students off campus each get instructions that match their location.One action reaches everyone. A single alert reaches campus screens and student devices, on and off campus, together.Targeted by school or district. Administrators choose exactly which campuses and geofenced areas receive each message.Clear, pre-approved instructions. Templates for lockdown, shelter-in-place, evacuation, weather and all-clear messages let staff act quickly and consistently.Built on what schools already own. The service runs on districts' existing Chromebooks, screens and Wi-Fi, with no new hardware.[Insert optional quote from a district superintendent or safety director at a pilot district.]Geofenced Chromebook alerts are available now to TSN partner districts. Included at no additional cost for current TSN districts.About TSNTSN is a national school media network that delivers announcements, safety information and educational content on screens schools already own. TSN works with partners including AWS, LG, ViewSonic and NextGrad to help schools inform and engage students. Learn more at [website].

Casey Hawkins

TSN

+1 512-787-0896

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TSN Launches Geofenced Lockdown and Safety Alerts Delivered Directly to Student Chromebooks News Provided By TSN November 10, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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