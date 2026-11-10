Veedma Offers Free Doctor Review Of Existing Men's Lab Results Alongside A $59 65-Biomarker Diagnostic Panel

Veedma

Men with blood work drawn in the past 180 days get a free written doctor review at Veedma, or can order a 65-biomarker panel at Quest Diagnostics for $59.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veedma, a preventive telehealth clinic for hormone and sexual health, is offering men who already have recent blood work a free clinical review by a licensed doctor, alongside a $59 65-biomarker diagnostic panel for new patients who need laboratory testing. Both diagnostic paths return a written clinical report and explanation in patient chat before any treatment or membership is considered.Veedma starts care with laboratory testing for two clinical reasons. The first is differential diagnosis. Fatigue, low mood, reduced libido, weight gain, and poor concentration are frequently attributed to low testosterone, yet the same symptoms can result from thyroid disease, insulin resistance, iron deficiency, low vitamin D, or sleep disorders. A single testosterone number cannot separate those causes.The second reason is the treatment decision itself. Measured alongside morning total and free testosterone, the pituitary hormones luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) show whether the testes have stopped responding or whether the central signal that drives them is reduced. In the European Male Ageing Study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism in 2010, about 86% of men with low testosterone had the second pattern: testicular function remained intact, while the upstream signal was low. For those men, evaluation and care can focus on the underlying signal or its reversible contributors, such as excess weight, a thyroid or prolactin disorder, or a suppressing medication, rather than immediately switching off the body's own signal and sperm production with exogenous testosterone replacement.Men who have laboratory results from any U.S. lab drawn within the past 180 days can upload them at for a free clinical review. A licensed doctor reviews the uploaded results together with the patient's symptoms and medical history and returns a written report in patient chat, typically within 24 hours on business days and within 48 hours on weekends and holidays. No credit card is required.For men who need new testing, a new patient's first Men's Optimal Health Lab Test costs $59 (regular price $89, with $30 off the first panel) and covers 65 biomarkers, including Total and Free Testosterone measured by LC-MS/MS with equilibrium dialysis, estradiol, LH, FSH, PSA, complete blood count, liver, kidney and electrolyte panels, lipid panel, and fasting glucose. The Men's Biohacking Lab Test, at $409, covers 103 biomarkers and adds thyroid function and antibodies, fasting insulin and HbA1c, ApoB, hsCRP, iron studies, vitamin D, B12, prolactin, DHEA-S, and heavy metals. Both panel prices include the in-person blood draw at Quest Diagnostics and the written clinical review and explanation in patient chat. Lab panels are FSA and HSA eligible.When the clinical report identifies a treatment path, the patient can select a flat-price membership plan and schedule a video visit with a licensed doctor. The payment card is saved without an upfront charge, and the membership activates only if the doctor issues a prescription. A doctor's prescription is required for every medication Veedma provides. Membership is one flat price for any prescribed dose: $79 per month on an annual plan, $129 per month on a quarterly plan, or $159 per month with no commitment. It includes the video visit, prescribed daily medication, delivery from Veedma's NABP-accredited partner pharmacy, ongoing messaging with the care team, and follow-up lab reviews and dose adjustments. Follow-up lab panels are checked after the first month of treatment and every six months thereafter, including hematocrit and PSA monitoring in line with American Urological Association, American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, and Endocrine Society guidelines.About VeedmaVeedma is a preventive telehealth clinic for hormone and sexual health. Care starts with laboratory diagnostics so licensed doctors can identify the root cause of symptoms before recommending treatment. Veedma is LegitScript-certified. Learn more at and .

Victor Kuznetsov

Veedma

+1 415-792-4743

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Veedma Offers Free Doctor Review of Existing Men's Lab Results Alongside a $59 65-Biomarker Diagnostic Panel News Provided By Veedma Inc. November 10, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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