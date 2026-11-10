Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale Of 24 Hour Storage, A 571-Unit Facility, In Biloxi, Mississippi

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Superior Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of 24 Hour Storage, a class A self-storage facility located in Biloxi, Mississippi.

- Matthew PorterBILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm specializing in self-storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the sale of 24 Hour Storage, a class A self-storage facility located in Biloxi, Mississippi.The state-of-the-art facility is strategically positioned on Popp's Ferry Road, a high-traffic corridor, and is conveniently surrounded by established commercial activity. Built in 2023 and engineered to meet a rigorous 161 MPH wind load, the asset officially received its Certificate of Occupancy in January 2024. The Class A property spans 55,450 rentable square feet across 571 units and features a large, dedicated onsite office. Demonstrating immediate market demand, the facility boasts a strong reputation for providing reliable storage solutions for both residential and commercial tenants.The sale of 24 Hour Storage was a highly competitive process that drew multiple offers and went under contract within 90 days. Ultimately, the facility was acquired by The Storage Center, one of the nation's largest privately owned operators."We're pleased to have successfully brokered the sale of 24 Hour Storage and to have helped our client achieve their goals," said Matthew Porter. "This property was very efficiently run by a local real estate developer. The asset was located in a growing area along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.” Michael Morrison added, "Through shifting economic tides, self storage remains a stable asset class, and we are thrilled to have helped close this chapter."Matthew Porter, Self Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.This milestone transaction highlights Superior Capital Advisors' ongoing prominence as a premier self-storage brokerage, setting the pace for high-value transactions. For more information on Superior Capital Advisors, please visit their website at .About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit .

Michael Morrison

Superior Capital Advisors

+1 803-600-0602

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Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 24 Hour Storage, a 571-Unit Facility, in Biloxi, Mississippi News Provided By Superior Capital Advisors November 10, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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