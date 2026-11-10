St. Johns County Becomes The First Certified Autism Destinationtm In Florida

- Isabelle Renault, St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and with funding support from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council (TDC), is proud to announce that St. Johns County has officially achieved the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation, making it the first Certified Autism DestinationTM in Florida. This milestone underscores the county's commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors, residents and their families.

The CAD designation is awarded to destinations where a significant number of hotels, attractions and entertainment venues have completed specialized training and certification to better serve autistic visitors. In St. Johns County, 21 certified locations and organizations across hospitality, recreation, culture and visitor services have earned Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) status. To achieve certification, each organization completed autism and sensory training for at least 80% of its guest-facing staff, passed an assessment and committed to ongoing renewal requirements. IBCCES also completed facility reviews of each organization to recommend improvements and provide sensory guides for visitors. Throughout the lifetime of an organization's certification, IBCCES provides ongoing support for accessibility and inclusivity initiatives. This includes regular check-ins and refresher training every two years.

"Thank you to every business and organization that helped St. Johns County become a Certified Autism DestinationTM, and to St. Johns County government and the Tourist Development Council for their forward-thinking leadership and support. By equipping our businesses to welcome visitors on the autism spectrum and those with sensory differences, we are helping more families travel with confidence," says Isabelle Renault, President & CEO of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. "This commitment to inclusion also strengthens our local economy: businesses can reach families who may previously have faced barriers to travel, build lasting relationships, and become more resilient. Creating a more welcoming destination benefits our visitors and our entire community."

"This is a proud day for St. Johns County. At Old Town Trolley Tours and our affiliated attractions, becoming Certified Autism CentersTM has helped us become more thoughtful, inclusive hosts while supporting our goal of providing amazing vacation experiences for all guests," says Dave Chatterton, General Manager of Old Town Trolley Tours & Attractions. "Becoming Florida's first Certified Autism DestinationTM extends that same spirit throughout our community, helping visitors from around the world feel welcome and comfortable."

"IBCCES is honored to designate St. Johns County as a Certified Autism DestinationTM, recognizing the collaboration of the Chamber, the TDC and dozens of local organizations," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "This achievement is a significant step in accessibility, ensuring that visitors and community members alike can experience all St. Johns County has to offer with confidence and ease."

According to a survey conducted by IBCCES, 94% of families surveyed said they would take more vacations or visit more new places if they had access to autism-trained and certified options. With this designation, St. Johns County joins a growing number of destinations prioritizing accessibility so that families can travel knowing the accommodations and activities around them are prepared to meet their needs.

Participating organizations in St. Johns County that have completed certification include:

● DoubleTree by Hilton

● City of St. Augustine Visitor Services

● Disease Vector Education Center

● First Coast Cultural Center

● Fury Water Adventures

● Hilton Garden Inn St. Augustine

● Hilton St. Augustine Historic Bayfront

● Ola Restaurant at Castillo Real St. Augustine Beach Resort

● Old Town Trolley Tours & Attractions, including Old Jail, Potter's Wax Museum and St. Augustine History Museum

● Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel

● Sawgrass Marriott

● St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum

● St. Augustine Sailing

● St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce

● St. Johns County Parks & Recreation

● St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau

● The Waterworks, operated by St. Johns Cultural Council

● Third Space Improv

Visitors can also take advantage of sensory guides available at Old Town Trolley Tours, St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, Potter's Wax Museum, Old Jail, St. Augustine History Museum and other certified locations. These guides help guests understand sensory experiences and plan around their individual needs prior to arrival.

To further support inclusivity efforts, St. Johns County's certified organizations are featured on AutismTravel and in the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This location-based tool helps people with autism, sensory sensitivities and other disabilities find certified locations, review accessibility features and accommodations, and make informed choices about where to visit. To learn more, visit theaccessibilityapp.

The Chamber led local coordination and business participation for the initiative, with TDC funding helping to support the effort and participating organizations investing in staff preparation and visitor experiences. IBCCES provided the training and certification framework and conducted facility reviews to identify sensory considerations and recommend improvements. Continued learning and renewal requirements will support ongoing progress.

For more information about autism-inclusive travel in St. Johns County, visit AutismTravel or the St. Johns County Chamber's visitor resources.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility AppTM, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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St. Johns County Becomes the First Certified Autism DestinationTM in Florida News Provided By IBCCES November 10, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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