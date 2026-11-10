Mavis Tires & Brakes Opens New State-Of-The-Art Duncan, SC Location

Mavis Tires and Brakes in Duncan, SC

Mavis Tires & Brakes has opened a new state-of-the-art location at 1911 East Main Street in Duncan, SC, offering top-brand tires and expert automotive services.

DUNCAN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Mavis Tires and Brakes, a leading automotive service and tire retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its new Duncan, SC location at 1911 East Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334. This is the brand's newest location in the Spartanburg County area, extending Mavis's convenient and dependable service in South Carolina.

The new Mavis Tires store at 1911 East Main Street offers a wide selection of tires from all of the top brands along with a full line of Mavis products to meet the automotive needs of Duncan-area residents. Beyond tires, the certified technicians at the new location provide a full suite of automotive maintenance and repair services, including:

- Brake service

- Wheel alignments

- Tire repair and rotation

- Battery testing and replacement

- Suspension and steering

- And so much more

With convenient hours, competitive pricing, and fast, friendly service, the new Mavis Tires location in Duncan, SC is dedicated to keeping drivers safely on the road and vehicles operating at peak performance. New customers can receive discounts like $35 off a wheel alignment, up to $80 off a front and rear brake service, and more through December 31st.

Visit the new Mavis Tires and Brakes in Duncan, SC today to experience the Mavis difference and keep your car performing at its best! Dependable people depend on Mavis.

ABOUT MAVIS TIRE EXPRESS SERVICES CORP.

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") is one of North America's largest independent tire and vehicle service providers, with a rapidly growing footprint of more than 3,500 owned and franchised retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered and based in White Plains, New York, Mavis delivers expert automotive care – including tires and brakes, oil changes, inspections, and auto repair – through a family of trusted brands.

Mavis owns and operates a portfolio of auto service center brands including Mavis Discount Tire, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Midas, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Brakes Plus, Tire Kingdom, NTB (National Tire & Battery), Town Fair Tire, and Tuffy. Together, these brands serve millions of drivers each year, with a commitment to dependability, safety, convenience, and value. For more information about Mavis or our family of automotive brands, visit .

Original article:

Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp.

914-984-2500

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mavis Tires & Brakes Opens New State-of-the-Art Duncan, SC Location News Provided By Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. November 10, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.