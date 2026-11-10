VINCE Lifestyle Magazine Releases November's Issue Featuring Former Green Beret Michael Taylor's Extraordinary Journey

Michael Taylor- Former Green Beret and CEO of Vitamin 1

Glenna Gonzalez, Co-Publisher of VINCE Lifestyle Magazine

Vince Ferguson, Co-Publisher of VINCE Lifestyle Magazine

This issue focuses on healthspan, longevity, personal reinvention, and an expanding community platform connecting adults over 40 with trusted professionals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VINCE Lifestyle Magazine has released its November 2026 Veterans Day Special Edition, featuring an extraordinary cover story on Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Army Green Beret whose journey from military service to entrepreneurship is inspiring as he ultimately talks about rebuilding his health and entrepreneurial career. It is a remarkable account of resilience, determination, and personal reinvention.

Through discipline, progressive strength training, and perseverance, Michael rebuilt his physical condition after the military, eventually returning to competitive masters bodybuilding. His experiences also helped inspire the development of Vitamin 1, a sugar-free, caffeine-free hydration beverage.

Today, Taylor's story represents something larger than an individual comeback. It illustrates the possibilities of rebuilding one's life, health, and purpose after extraordinary adversity. The feature also explores the next chapter of his entrepreneurial journey and plans for bringing his story to the screen.

The interview was conducted by Vincent Ferguson, U.S. Navy veteran, certified wellness coach, and co-publisher of VINCE Lifestyle Magazine, through the "More Life to Your Years" platform.

A Magazine Built Around Healthier, More Purposeful Living

The November edition extends beyond its cover feature, bringing together conversations with health professionals, wellness entrepreneurs, and personal development experts whose work addresses the changing priorities of adults navigating life after 40.

Among the featured contributors are:

Dr. Erica Oberg - When Healthy Habits Become Another Source of Stress

A naturopathic doctor, researcher, and author of "Healthy Hedonism: Why Feeling Good Is Good for You", Dr. Oberg challenges the notion that healthy aging must involve increasingly restrictive routines and constant self-discipline. Her conversation explores the relationship between enjoyment, stress, hormones, menopause, social connection, and longevity. Her message encourages a more balanced approach to wellness in which pleasure and quality of life remain important considerations.

Belize Blue Nutrients - Brian McGuire and Christina Kinder

The magazine examines the growing interest in sea moss through a conversation with Belize Blue Nutrients founders Brian McGuire and Christina Kinder. The feature, "Sourcing Matters: The Truth About Sea Moss After 40", examines sourcing, ocean farming, processing, nutritional composition, and popular claims involving digestion, thyroid function, beauty, brain health, and sexual wellness.

The discussion also explores the company's relationship with Belizean farming communities and efforts to support sustainable development within the seaweed industry. Importantly, the article distinguishes established nutritional information from claims that require additional scientific research.

Jason Feldman - Moving Beyond the "Parent Persona"

In a thoughtful feature on relationships and personal reinvention, Professional Certified Coach Jason Feldman explores the challenges adults may encounter when parenting has been their primary identity for decades. His article, "The Space Between", addresses empty nesting, identity, personal purpose, and reconnecting with one's individual interests and sense of vitality.



Ami Porges - Healthcare That Works as a Team

The longevity feature introduces readers to Ami Porges, founder of Longevity Access Partners and Primary Prevention. Drawing on 18 years of experience addressing operational challenges within healthcare systems, Porges discusses the importance of coordinated, preventive care.

His interview explores the relationship between muscle preservation, nutrition, strength training, GLP-1 medications, and healthy aging. He advocates for a more integrated approach that brings physicians, registered dietitians, trainers, and health and wellness coaches together to support individual health goals.

More Than a Magazine: Expanding the VINCE Lifestyle Ecosystem

While compelling editorial content remains at the heart of VINCE Lifestyle Magazine, its November edition also reflects the publication's expanding vision: creating a connected lifestyle and professional community that serves adults 40+ while providing opportunities for businesses, experts, and entrepreneurs.

Under the leadership of co-publishers Glenna Gonzalez, MBA, MA, Brand Architect and CEO of JB Tyler Marketing Group, and Vincent Ferguson, CEO of Body Sculpt of NY, Founder and Co-Publisher of VINCE Lifestyle Magazine, the publication continues developing initiatives that extend beyond traditional digital publishing.

New and expanding initiatives include:

VINCE Lifestyle Directory - Connecting Adults 40+ With Trusted Professionals

The launch of the VINCE Lifestyle Directory creates a dedicated discovery platform for professionals and businesses serving the over 40 market.

Organized around categories including Accounting & Tax, Legal & Estate Planning, Health & Wellness, and Home, Travel & Lifestyle, the directory is designed to connect readers with professionals who can support their changing needs and priorities.

Participating businesses have opportunities for placement within the monthly digital magazine, companion listings on VINCE's website, expanded business profiles, and featured editorial visibility. The initiative creates an additional platform for professionals seeking to build recognition and connect with a highly relevant audience.

VINCE Lifestyle Affiliate Club - A New Opportunity for Affiliate Partners

VINCE Lifestyle Magazine is actively recruiting affiliate partners through its VINCE Lifestyle Affiliate Club.

The program is designed for entrepreneurs, content creators, publishers, marketers, networking professionals, and individuals interested in generating income by introducing businesses to the VINCE Lifestyle Directory.

Approved affiliates receive a personal referral link and can earn 30% recurring commissions for up to 12 months on qualifying directory listings they refer. The program is free to join, with commissions paid monthly through PayPal, subject to program terms.

The initiative is intended to expand the magazine's reach while creating an additional income opportunity for individuals interested in business development.

A Growing Vision for Life After 40

For VINCE Lifestyle Magazine, the November Veterans Day edition represents more than another monthly publication. It reflects a continuing commitment to telling meaningful stories, sharing practical information, recognizing professional expertise, and creating opportunities for people to continue growing throughout life. From Michael Taylor's extraordinary return from adversity to the perspectives of healthcare innovators and personal development coaches, this edition reinforces a central message: Life after 40 is not a period of limitation. It is an opportunity for renewed strength, greater purpose, personal discovery, and new beginnings.

Glenna Gonzalez

JB Tyler Marketing Group

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VINCE Lifestyle Magazine Releases November's Issue Featuring Former Green Beret Michael Taylor's Extraordinary Journey News Provided By JB Tyler Marketing Group November 10, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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