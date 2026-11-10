Bubbies And Schneider Deli Collaborate For National Pickle Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Schneider Deli serves the Bread & Butter Bird, made with Bubbies Bread & Butter Chips, at River North and Lincoln Park November 14–15 only

- Jorge Azevedo, CEO of Fermented Food Holdings, Bubbies' parent company. CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bubbies ( ), the category leader in refrigerated pickles, is celebrating National Pickle Day with Chicago's cult-favorite Schneider Deli. For two days only, November 14-15, Schneider Deli's River North and Lincoln Park locations will serve their first-ever Bread & Butter Bird, a limited-edition pulled barbecue chicken sandwich built around Bubbies' award-winning Bread & Butter Chips.Chicago shoppers can find Bubbies every day in the refrigerated aisles at major retailers, and the brand is sold in more than 10,000 storefronts nationwide.Both businesses have a heritage that began with pickles and grandmothers. Bubbies was founded in San Francisco in 1982 by Leigh Truex, a real-life bubbie (Yiddish for grandmother), using a family kosher dill recipe that was already more than a century old. Schneider Deli grew out of owner Jake and his wife, Ariel, Schneider's pickle and preserves pop-ups before opening the deli inside River North's Ohio House Motel in 2023. The duo still builds the menu from family recipes, including Jake's grandmother's matzo ball soup and latkes.The Bread & Butter Bird layers shredded chicken and barbecue sauce with melted pepper jack and a stack of Bubbies Bread & Butter Chips on a soft potato roll. It's on the menu all weekend from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Schneider Deli River North (600 N. LaSalle Drive) and Lincoln Park (1733 N. Halsted St.), while supplies last.“Chicago takes its delis seriously, and Schneider Deli has earned its following,” said Jorge Azevedo, CEO of Fermented Food Holdings, Bubbies' parent company.“If someone loves the pickles on that sandwich, we want them to grab the same jar on their next grocery run.”“Every bubbie knows a good sandwich needs a good pickle. Schneider Deli builds its menu from family recipes the way she would, which makes it a natural home for ours,” said Alexis Sobotka, brand activation manager at Bubbies.“Schneider Deli was born out of a pickle pop-up my wife and I started in our apartment, so pickles are kind of our family business. We know a good one when we taste it, and Bubbies has the goods. We had a blast creating the Bread & Butter Bird together, and we're excited to bring two family-rooted brands together to celebrate National Pickle Day, one of our favorite deli days of the year, with Chicago,” said Jake Schneider, co-owner of Schneider Deli.

Emily Tracy

ROOT Marketing & PR

+1 919-449-4803

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Bubbies and Schneider Deli Collaborate for National Pickle Day News Provided By ROOT Marketing & PR November 10, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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