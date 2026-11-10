Whish Money To Deploy Visa's Featurespace To Strengthen Real-Time Fraud Prevention In Lebanon

Visa Featurespace x Whish Money

Whish Money deploys AI-powered fraud prevention tool across payment channels, using real-time risk scoring and decisioning to detect suspicious activity.

- Jad Koussa, CEO of Whish Money

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whish Money, a leading fintech, today announced it is collaborating with Visa to deploy Featurespace, Visa's AI-powered fraud prevention solution, to strengthen its fraud and scam detection capabilities across multiple payment channels in Lebanon.

Fraud can span multiple transactions, channels and customer interactions, making a broader view of activity important when assessing risk. Featurespace uses Adaptive Behavioral Analytics to analyze customer activity and interactions across payment channels in real time. By bringing together transaction and behavioral data, the solution provides risk scores and decisioning designed to help identify unusual behavior and suspicious transactions.

Whish Money, which processes more than $40 billion in payments annually, will deploy these capabilities across its payments ecosystem to strengthen how it monitors and manages fraud risk as its business continues to grow.

“Protecting our customers starts before money moves,” said Jad Koussa, CEO of Whish Money.“As we grow, we need technology that can keep pace with how our customers use our services and how fraud is evolving. By deploying Featurespace, we can strengthen how we identify suspicious activity across our payment channels and make more informed risk decisions, helping our customers send, pay and receive money with greater confidence.”

Walter Lironi, Head of Value-Added Services for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) at Visa, said:“Managing fraud increasingly requires a view that extends beyond an individual transaction. Featurespace expands the fraud prevention capabilities Visa can bring to clients by combining behavioral analytics and real-time risk scoring and decisioning with our network-level risk capabilities. This can help clients like Whish Money better understand activity across different channels and make more informed risk decisions as fraud continues to evolve.”

About Whish Money:

Whish Money is a leading fintech with offices in Beirut, Washington, Montreal, London and Dubai, serving more than 2.5 million users. Its diverse portfolio of digital financial services includes versatile payment solutions, secure remittances, Visa cards, and comprehensive merchant tools tailored for both businesses and individuals. Built on trust, proven technology and a strong partner network, Whish Money enables money to flow seamlessly across borders.

Learn more at Whish.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.

Karl El Hage

Whish Money

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Whish Money to Deploy Visa's Featurespace to Strengthen Real-Time Fraud Prevention in Lebanon News Provided By ParrotFish November 10, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, World & Regional



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