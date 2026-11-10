Rig Launches New Driver And Mechanic Apps, Giving Every Semi Truck The Dispatch Support Of A Big Fleet

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new Rig Driver and Rig Mechanic apps for iPhone and Android bring real-time chat, live location tracking, and photo sharing to diesel truck breakdowns.

- Alex Savenok, CEO, Rig TechnologiesKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rig (bigrig ), the leading breakdown network for commercial diesel, today released major new versions of its Rig Driver and Rig Mechanic apps for iPhone and Android. The apps bring truck breakdowns up to the standard people already expect from the apps on their phones: real-time chat, live location tracking, photo sharing, and written offers, all in one place from the first report to the finished repair.Anyone who has ordered an Uber ride from a phone knows what a modern service app looks like. You see who is coming, where they are, and when they will arrive. A driver stuck on the shoulder with a loaded trailer has rarely had any of that, and neither has the mechanic driving out to find the truck. The new Rig apps close that gap for both sides of a breakdown.“Big fleets have breakdown desks, and even they don't have enough coverage. The owner-operator has never had one at all. During a breakdown, technology often goes out the window and we fall back to calling around or frantically searching Google. Not anymore,” said Alex Savenok, Co-founder and CEO of Rig Technologies.“We believe in the dispatch model, and we built these apps so anyone with a diesel truck gets the support a big fleet would give them: submit the problem, get offers, and get help quickly, with a dispatcher on the job the whole way.”Rig Driver: see your mechanic en route●Request tire, tow, or mobile repair and compare offers from nearby mechanics, with line-item prices in writing.●Live location tracking. Driver and mechanic see each other on the map until the job is done, with the arrival time on screen.●One chat for the whole job. The driver, the mechanic, and a Rig dispatcher share one thread, with photos and voice notes.●Approve any price change before it happens, and pay in the app when the work is done.Rig Mechanic: breakdown jobs near you, priced your way●Breakdown requests nearby arrive on the phone, showing the truck, the town, and the problem.●Offers start from the mechanic's own saved rates and go out in a few taps.●Turn-by-turn directions to the truck, with live location shared both ways.●Photos of the finished work close out the job, so there is a clear record of what was done.The apps are built around a simple idea: a breakdown should work like a dispatch desk, not a phone book. Large fleets staff that desk themselves, with someone who takes the call, finds a mechanic, and stays on the job until the truck is moving. No fleet can staff it for every mile of every route, and small fleets and owner-operators have never had it. Rig puts that desk in the app. A driver describes the problem once, mechanics nearby send offers, the driver picks one, and a Rig dispatcher stays in the job chat, 24/7, until the work is done.“When I order a ride, I can watch the car come down my street. A driver broken down on the interstate deserves at least that much, and so does the mechanic going to help,” said Josh Melick, COO of Rig.“Speed is safety in a breakdown. The driver, the truck, and the load are all at risk until that truck is moving again. These apps get help rolling faster and let everyone see it coming.”Behind the apps is the Rig network: more than 6,000 mechanics and shops across the lower 48 states, dispatched around the clock, with more than 4,000 jobs completed. The network works on all types of diesel trucks, including semis, Class 8, box trucks, trailers, buses, RVs, and consumer diesel.Rig Driver and Rig Mechanic are free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Details and download links are at bigrig/apps. Drivers who need help without the app can chat with dispatch at bigrig/help or call 1 (855) 744-2223, any hour.About RigRig is the leading breakdown network for commercial diesel: more than 6,000 mobile diesel mechanics and shops across the lower 48, dispatched 24/7. Drivers, owner-operators, and fleets describe a breakdown once, by app, chat, or phone, and nearby mechanics respond with offers in minutes. A Rig dispatcher stays with every job until the truck is rolling. Learn more at bigrig.Media contact:...

Josh Melick

Rig Technologies

+1 415-793-1279

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Rig Launches New Driver and Mechanic Apps, Giving Every Semi Truck the Dispatch Support of a Big Fleet News Provided By Rig Technologies November 10, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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