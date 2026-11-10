United Flow Technologies Expands Presence In Northeast Market With Addition Of Envirolutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets and a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, today announced the addition of Envirolutions to its growing platform of regional brands.

Irving, TX, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets and a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, today announced the addition of Envirolutions to its growing platform of regional brands. Envirolutions brings engineered solutions and deep technical expertise for municipal water and wastewater customers across the New York metropolitan area and Northern New Jersey. This advances UFT's mission to protect and enhance water resources by pairing local technical expertise with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and trusted support for the communities the company serves.







UFT Acquires Envirolutions

About Envirolutions

Founded in 1999 by Ralph Tingler, the company represents leading manufacturers of pumps, mixers, blowers, filtration, screens, and drives, and has built a strong reputation for technical expertise and responsive service throughout the region. From equipment selection through service and aftermarket parts, Envirolutions partners closely with its manufacturers and customers to deliver reliable, long-term outcomes.

“Partnering with Envirolutions advances our commitment to building the leading technical platform for municipal water and wastewater, one trusted regional brand at a time,” said Matt Hart, Chief Executive Officer of United Flow Technologies.“We are excited to see Ralph and his team pair their experience and customer relationships with the added scale and resources of UFT.”

“We are proud to join United Flow Technologies and align with a team that shares our commitment to service and long-term partnership,” said Ralph Tingler, Founder of Envirolutions. “Joining UFT expands our ability to support the communities we serve for many years to come."

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. As a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, UFT continues to deepen its technical expertise, expand opportunities for its team members, and support communities in building and maintaining reliable water infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partner s is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since its inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit

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