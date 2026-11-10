Acuity Partners With Amaise To Streamline Their Injury Claims Process With AI

Acuity partners with amaise to streamline injury claims with AI

Acuity Insurance has implemented amaise across its field bodily injury claims team for faster, more accurate claim file analysis.

- Jamie Loiacono, Vice President of Claims for AcuityWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acuity Insurance, the mutual insurer headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has implemented amaise across its field bodily injury claims team. amaise provides deep claim file analysis and an intuitive dashboard, enabling Acuity adjusters to spend less time reviewing documents and more time leveraging those insights.The partnership provides Acuity with a more efficient and accurate way to review and analyze large volumes of claims documents. As a result, claims staff are repurposing their time to higher value and more impactful tasks, while leveraging the insights from the amaise platform. The result is faster and improved claims outcomes for all parties involved.“Our team is able to spend more time evaluating claims, communicating with claimants, and making decisions that resolve claims more quickly.” Said Jamie Loiacono, Vice President of Claims for Acuity.“This technology allows us to settle claims for fair amounts and support our customers at the highest level possible. We have a large claims staff, so standardizing claim file analysis across the entire team has a large positive impact on our organization.”Acuity is the latest US insurance carrier to adopt amaise to enhance their claims process. With bodily injury claim frequency and severity rising year after year, insurance companies are facing pressure to leverage AI solutions to support their claim staff. Their goal is to maintain a fair and effective claims process in the face of mounting volume.“Casualty teams across the U.S. are reviewing larger files on shorter deadlines than ever before,” said Scott Francis, GM, United States for amaise.“amaise was built by adjusters, for adjusters, so they see every relevant fact early, with the source page one click away. That's how they can make the right decision fast, and fairly, for everyone the claim touches.”About amaiseamaise is an AI platform purpose-built for casualty and bodily injury claims. It turns claim files of any size into decision-ready insights, with every answer linked to the exact source page so the adjuster can verify it. amaise rebuilds each file into a CaseDNATM knowledge graph and serves P&C insurers, third party administrators (TPA), independent medical evaluators and defense law firms across auto liability, general liability, workers' compensation and medical malpractice. amaise is ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant and works with insurers in the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at .About AcuityAcuity, A Mutual Insurance Company, was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Acuity was named one of the top five insurers in the nation for claims service in the 2026 CRASH Network Insurer Report Card and describes its claims handling as a“heart-first approach” that“emphasizes fairness and a commitment to quality outcomes.”

Andrej Evtimov

amaise Inc

+1 847-651-3183

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Acuity Partners with amaise to Streamline Their Injury Claims Process with AI News Provided By amaise Inc November 10, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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