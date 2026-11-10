This Veterans Day, Fundthefirst Stands Behind Those Who Serve
FundTheFirst was founded by Robert Garland, a retired NYPD detective, for first responders, military members and veterans, medical workers and teachers. Every fundraiser on the platform is reviewed by the FundTheFirst team, and every beneficiary is verified, so donors can give with confidence and the money goes only to the person it was raised for.
When a service member or veteran is injured, falls seriously ill or faces a sudden loss, families and fellow members often want to help right away. Too often, that help is slowed by uncertainty about whether a fundraiser is real or where the money will go. FundTheFirst was built to take that doubt out of the moment.
"Veterans spent their service looking out for the person next to them. When one of them is hurting, the rest of us should be just as quick to show up. That's why we built FundTheFirst. Every fundraiser is reviewed, every beneficiary is verified, and the help goes where it's meant to go. To every veteran and every military family: we're here," said Robert Garland, founder and CEO of FundTheFirst and a retired NYPD detective.
Veterans organizations, military family groups and individuals can start a fundraiser for someone who served at FundTheFirst.
About FundTheFirst
FundTheFirst is a verified crowdfunding platform for first responders, military members and veterans, medical workers and teachers. Founded by retired NYPD detective Robert Garland, FundTheFirst reviews every fundraiser and verifies every beneficiary, so support reaches the people who serve their communities and their families. Thousands of fundraisers have raised millions of dollars on the platform. Learn more at FundTheFirst.
Robert Garland
FundTheFirst
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You just read:This Veterans Day, FundTheFirst Stands Behind Those Who Serve News Provided By FundTheFirst November 10, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry
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