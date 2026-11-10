CHARGE Anywhere Announces Quicksale Payment Solutions For Datecs Terminals On Fiserv Rapid Connect Platform

Datecs Terminal Family

Expanded payment options complement existing TSYS support for Datecs and give channel partners greater deployment flexibility

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHARGE Anywhereannounced that it has completed FiservRapid Connectcertification for its QuickSalepayment solutions supporting the Datecs payment terminal series. The certification expands processor connectivity, giving channel partners and merchants greater choice when deploying Datecs payment hardware.The addition of Fiserv Rapid Connect complements CHARGE Anywhere's existing TSYSsupport for Datecs, providing two processing options for supported deployments. ISOs, ISVs, POS resellers, and integration partners can select the configuration that best aligns with their merchants' operational needs, integration requirements, and processor preferences.“Giving our partners more choice is central to how we develop and deliver payment solutions,” said Paul Sabella, CEO of CHARGE Anywhere.“Fiserv Rapid Connect certification expands the capabilities of our QuickSale offering for the Datecs portfolio. Together with our existing TSYS support, it gives partners greater flexibility to deliver the right combination of payment hardware, software, and processor connectivity for their merchants.”“In this day and age finding the right partner will drive success. We are pleased to work with CHARGE Anywhere on this solution,” William Nichols, Director of Datecs Americas.Partners can contact CHARGE Anywhere for details on supported Datecs configurations, solution availability, integration options, and merchant boarding.About CHARGE AnywhereCHARGE Anywhere provides payment software, gateway infrastructure, security services, and integrated payment solutions for merchants and channel partners. Through its QuickSale HUB ecosystem, the company brings together the ComsGate payment gateway, QuickSale payment applications, QuickCryptRemote Key Injection, and integrated payment hardware to support flexible, connected payment experiences.

Shaun Kiely

Charge Anywhere, LLC

+1 800-211-1256 ext. 116

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CHARGE Anywhere Announces QuickSale Payment Solutions for Datecs Terminals on Fiserv Rapid Connect Platform News Provided By Charge Anywhere, LLC November 10, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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