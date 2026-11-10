Cachemonai AI Inc. Appoints Technology Governance And Cybersecurity Executive Robert Newsom To Board Of Directors

Rob Newsom

Accomplished technology managing director and board member brings 30+ years of enterprise software, cybersecurity and operational leadership to AI company.

- Gregory Gallinat, CEO and FounderSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CacheMonai AI Inc. Appoints Technology Governance and Cybersecurity Executive Robert Newsom to Board of DirectorsAccomplished technology managing director and board member brings 30+ years of enterprise software, cybersecurity and operational leadership to AI company.“Strong technology governance and scalable execution can make a lasting difference.”- Robert NewsomCacheMonai AI Inc., developer of the AI-powered Insights business analysis platform, announces the appointment of Robert (Rob) Newsom to its Board of Directors and Board of Advisors. Newsom joins the company's developing five-member voting board, bringing more than three decades of technology leadership, corporate governance experience and cybersecurity expertise.Experienced Technology and Governance LeaderNewsom previously served as Managing Director and a member of the Board of Directors at Océ Reprographic Technologies, where he held full profit-and-loss responsibility, led a global team of more than 80 employees, and directed product strategy and new-market initiatives. Earlier at Océ, he managed a $5 million budget and a 30-member team, delivered 17 major software releases, and led research and development initiatives associated with substantial market and sales growth.At CUBEX LLC, Newsom held Vice President roles in Product Development and Software Engineering, directing cloud-based inventory and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms. His work included leading HITRUST CSF certification efforts, strengthening cybersecurity practices, and modernizing software architecture and engineering operations.As Director of Software Development at GlobalMed, Newsom helped scale engineering operations and supported ISO and HIPAA compliance for telehealth platforms. He also served as an IT Director in software engineering at Apollo Group, leading scalable software and content-management development. His expertise spans corporate governance, fiduciary oversight, technology risk management, cloud architecture, SaaS, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and product commercialization. Newsom holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from NOVA University and is named on a published patent application involving modular inventory management.Supporting CacheMonai's Next Stage of Growth“Rob brings the disciplined technology oversight and operational perspective that growing AI companies require,” said Gregory Gallinat, CEO and Founder of CacheMonai AI Inc.“His experience with cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and board-level governance will facilitate our AI plans for long-term reliability and significant growth.”“I am excited to contribute to CacheMonai at a stage when strong technology governance and scalable execution can make a lasting difference,” said Newsom.“I look forward to working with the leadership team to support secure, consistent innovation and commercial expansion.”Newsom's appointment adds experience in technology risk oversight and enterprise operations as CacheMonai continues developing its Insights platform and exploring partnerships and commercial opportunities.About CacheMonai AI Inc.CacheMonai AI Inc. develops AI-powered business intelligence and market analysis technology. Its Insights platform coordinates automated information gathering and language-model analysis to help organizations explore market opportunities, customer segments and strategic business decisions across industries. Website:

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CacheMonai AI Inc. Appoints Technology Governance and Cybersecurity Executive Robert Newsom to Board of Directors News Provided By PROJECTeM, LLC P.A. November 10, 2026, 19:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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