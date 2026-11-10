It's Just Lunch Founder Andrea Mcginty Launches Data-Driven Dating Assessment: Think Myers-Briggs For Love Life

After 35 Years, 33,000+ First Dates and 10,000+ Relationships, McGinty Introduces a New Way to Understand Dating Patterns, Blind Spots and Relationship Choices

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before dating apps, swiping and matchmaking algorithms, Andrea McGinty was changing how Americans met.

In 1991, McGinty founded It's Just Lunch, growing the company to 110 locations worldwide before selling it to private equity. After 35 years and more than 33,000 first dates, she's learned why some relationships flourish while others repeatedly fail.

Now she's introducing the McGinty Relationship Dating Profile (MRDP), a 23-question, data-driven assessment designed to help singles understand their dating behavior before choosing their next partner.

Think Myers-Briggs or Gallup StrengthsFinder-but for a person's love life.

"Dating apps have become incredibly sophisticated at helping people find other people," says McGinty. "But they don't help you understand yourself. Knowing how you date is just as important as knowing whom you date."

The Person Behind the Dating Profile

Unlike traditional dating questionnaires focused on ideal partners, the MRDP examines how individuals make relationship decisions, evaluate compatibility, experience chemistry and approach commitment.

Using structured scoring, it identifies each participant's dominant dating archetype, supporting tendencies, relationship strengths and potential blind spots.

An Inspired Dreamer may prioritize romantic possibilities, while a Master Strategist approaches relationships through deliberate, long-term decisions. A Wise Romantic may require consistency and trust before becoming emotionally invested.

These differences influence attraction, attachment, partner selection and recurring relationship patterns.

"You can be brilliant at business, investments and major life decisions yet keep making the same dating mistakes," McGinty explains. "The MRDP helps you understand why-and what to change."

Turning Self-Awareness Into Dating Strategy

Participants receive personalized results identifying their archetype, ranked behavioral tendencies, strengths and opportunities for growth.

The assessment helps singles recognize repetitive patterns, evaluate compatibility more effectively, challenge counterproductive expectations and make smarter relationship decisions.

It's not a romantic crystal ball or compatibility guarantee. It's a practical framework for understanding behavior and making more intentional choices.

McGinty recalls one revealing example:

"A 50-year-old New York fashion executive kept dating Wall Street men without success. Her MRDP revealed she valued emotional connection over status. I suggested someone she initially dismissed as 'too nerdy.' Now, they are in a serious relationship. Sometimes your best match isn't your usual type. Break the pattern, change the outcome."

Where Dating Experience Meets Modern Technology

As founder of both It's Just Lunch and 33000Dates, McGinty has worked across two generations of dating-from personalized matchmaking to today's app-driven marketplace.

Her coaching helps singles select platforms, improve profiles, communicate effectively and make better relationship decisions. The MRDP adds a structured assessment to that experience.

"Technology can introduce you to hundreds of people," McGinty says. "But it can't explain why you keep choosing the wrong ones."

With dating-app fatigue and frustration growing, McGinty believes the next innovation may not be another matching algorithm.

"We've spent years asking whether someone is our type. Maybe it's time we started asking: What's my dating pattern and what do I need to fix?"

The MRDP is available at .

About Andrea McGinty

Known as the Godmother of Modern Dating, Andrea McGinty founded It's Just Lunch in 1991 and built it into an international dating company. Her 35-year career encompasses 33,000+ first dates and 10,000+ marriages and long-term relationships.

Featured on Oprah, CNN, Today and other national media, she founded 33000Dates and authored 2nd Acts: 166 Winning Strategies for Dating Over 50.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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It's Just Lunch Founder Andrea McGinty Launches Data-Driven Dating Assessment: Think Myers-Briggs for Love Life News Provided By Boundless Media November 10, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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