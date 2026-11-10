It1 Nucleos Expands Across Multiple States As Correctional Education Chooses Breadth And Quality Over The Status Quo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New contracts across multiple states add a further 30 sites and more than 50,000 additional contracted learners, while new college integrations bring the total number of higher education partners to 14 and the integrated content library past 200 providers.iT1 Nucleos, a leader in technology-enabled workforce development and education solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its footprint across multiple states following a series of new contract awards with correctional education and reentry agencies.The new agreements expand iT1 Nucleos' secure learning platform by a further 30 sites and more than 50,000 additional contracted learners. In keeping with the agencies' preferences, the organizations are not being named at this time.Alongside the new contracts, iT1 Nucleos has completed a new round of college integrations, bringing the number of accredited higher education institutions delivering coursework through the platform to 14 and its integrated content library to more than 200 providers. That breadth is deliberate. For decades, correctional education has defaulted to a narrow shelf of whatever content a single vendor happened to own. iT1 Nucleos was built around a different purpose: helping each learner achieve their own education and career goals. The platform connects the full range of applications a department or program relies on, alongside high quality courses, so agencies can choose the providers that fit their population rather than the ones that fit a catalog. Its focus is on the programs that do the most to change a person's trajectory, including college degrees, industry-recognized vocational certifications, and diplomas.The expansion builds on a platform already in daily use. Learners on iT1 Nucleos have completed more than 300,000 lessons and more than 26,000 full courses."These wins belong to the educators and agency staff who fought for better options for their learners. We just made it easier to say yes," said Ian Dunnington, Senior Vice President of Public Sector, iT1 Nucleos. "Another thirty sites and fifty thousand more people is a serious responsibility, and we don't take the trust lightly. We also don't think the bar the industry has been clearing is high enough, and we intend to keep raising it."The expansion reflects a shift underway across correctional systems nationally. Agencies are increasingly evaluating education technology on the strength and diversity of its content ecosystem, the credibility of its academic partners, and its ability to connect classroom work to recognized credentials and real employment outcomes, rather than on hardware or software features alone.The announcement comes on the eve of Veterans Day. Veterans are among the people working to rebuild their lives inside correctional and reentry systems, and many bring skills, discipline and training that deserve a path forward. The platform's accredited pathways and career and technical programming are built so that learners, including those who served, can turn what they already know into recognized credentials and real employment after release."Technology has the power to change the trajectory of a person's life. When we intentionally connect it with education and workforce development, we don't just create access, we create opportunity, unlock potential, and give people the tools to build a future they may have never thought possible," said Christopher Aro, Chief Operating Officer, iT1 Nucleos.With the addition of the new college partners, learners across the iT1 Nucleos network can pursue accredited certificates and degree pathways that continue after release, so the work started inside a facility carries forward into the community rather than ending at the gate.The expansion is designed to support:- State and federal departments of corrections- Correctional industries and career and technical education programs- Community corrections and reentry organizations- Accredited colleges and universities serving incarcerated learners- Workforce development agencies- Family engagement and life skills initiativesiT1 Nucleos has more work ahead than behind it. Meaningful, high quality content remains unevenly available across the justice system, and far too many people still leave custody without a credential, a plan, or a connection to an employer. The company's near-term focus is on deepening its content ecosystem, expanding accredited pathways, and continuing to measure what actually changes for learners.About iT1 NucleosiT1 Nucleos delivers innovative workforce development, education, and technology solutions that help government agencies, educational institutions, correctional systems, and employers prepare learners for high-demand careers. Through strategic partnerships and emerging technologies, iT1 Nucleos bridges education with workforce opportunity to create measurable outcomes for learners and industry alike.Media ContactiT1 NucleosIan Dunnington...602-784-2917

Noah Freedman

iT1 Nucleos LLC

+1 866-682-5367

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iT1 Nucleos Expands Across Multiple States as Correctional Education Chooses Breadth and Quality Over the Status Quo News Provided By iT1 Nucleos LLC November 10, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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