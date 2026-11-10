Allegro Living To Honor Veterans With Nationwide Moment Of Tribute On Veterans Day

Allegro Living

- Jennifer Earp, SVP, Resident ExperienceRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allegro Living will honor all veterans, including residents and team members at Allegro Living communities, on November 11, 2026 as part of Allegro Stands Together, a special Veterans Day celebration. In what is sure to be an especially touching moment, all Allegro communities will participate in a unified moment of silence at 11:11am EST / 10:11am CST.This moment of remembrance will reflect gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans and will occur across Allegro's 63 senior living communities in 15 states.“Veterans Day is particularly special this year as we recognize America's 250th anniversary,” said Jennifer Earp, Senior Vice President for Resident Experience at Allegro Living.“Allegro Stands Together unites all Allegro communities at exactly the same time in honoring our veterans and paying tribute to their courage, dedication, and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation.”Allegro Stands Together will celebrate our veterans and commemorate America's 250th anniversary. In addition to the unified moment of silence, communities will honor veterans with a commemorative recognition certificate and unveil a special“250” photo display with photographs of resident veterans. Guests, residents, and team members also will gather at their community's Wall of Honor showcasing resident veterans.Allegro Living communities offer seniors a lifestyle focused on wellness, connection, and personalized support, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care options as well as on-site therapy and engaging daily programming that helps residents live life to the fullest. With a focus on individualized support and a steady approach to care, residents and families can feel confident in the care provided.For additional information and to find an Allegro Living community, visit our website.About Allegro LivingAllegro Living is an affiliate of Foundry Commercial and serves as the company's senior living platform. Allegro Living develops and manages senior living communities across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest, bringing more than 45 years of experience serving older adults and their families. Through its Allegro, Alto, and Spring Arbor brands, Allegro Living offers resident-centered lifestyles focused on wellness, connection, and personalized support. Learn more at .###

Andrew Ryan

Gray Ryan Communications

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Allegro Living to Honor Veterans with Nationwide Moment of Tribute on Veterans Day News Provided By Gray Ryan Communications November 10, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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