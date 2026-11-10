New Milestones At Woodfield Development's Woodrow House First Apt Deliveries And $10,000 Donation To ATL Music Project

Woodrow House designates Atlanta Music Project as it's charitable partner with a $10,000 donation

Mixed-income Beltline community begins welcoming first apartment residents and establishes charitable partnership supporting youth music education

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woodfield Development has reached two significant milestones at Woodrow House, its 325-residence mixed-income community along the Atlanta Beltline's Westside Trail, with the delivery of its first multifamily apartments and a $10,000 donation to Atlanta Music Project, the development's newly designated local charitable partner.The first apartment deliveries follow the recent completion of Woodrow House's initial build-to-rent townhomes, marking continued progress toward the full opening of the community. The charitable partnership reflects Woodfield's commitment to supporting the surrounding neighborhood through investments that extend beyond housing.“With our first apartments now being delivered, Woodrow House is continuing to come to life, and we're equally excited to establish a meaningful partnership with an organization that has such deep roots in Southwest Atlanta,” said Brett Bowden, director of development at Woodfield Development.“Atlanta Music Project is doing remarkable work creating opportunities for young people through music, and we're proud to support its mission as we become part of the West End community.”Founded in 2010, Atlanta Music Project provides tuition-free music education to young people in under-resourced communities throughout Atlanta. Its programs include band, orchestra and choir ensembles, private lessons, summer music festivals, performance opportunities and college and career preparation. The organization serves more than 800 students annually, helping young musicians develop their talents, build confidence and explore opportunities on and off the stage.“Support from community partners like Woodfield Development helps us continue providing young people with access to high-quality music education and meaningful performance opportunities, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said Dantes Rameau, co-founder and chief executive officer of Atlanta Music Project.“We're grateful for this generous contribution and for Woodfield's investment in helping Atlanta's young musicians develop their talents, build confidence and realize their potential through music.”Located at 840 Woodrow St. SW in Atlanta's historic West End, Woodrow House is introducing a mix of apartments, build-to-rent townhomes and live-work residences designed to accommodate a range of housing needs. The newly delivered apartments include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open-concept layouts, contemporary finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, and in-home washers and dryers.Upon completion, the community will include 325 residences, including 66 affordable and workforce housing units, more than 12,000 square feet of neighborhood-serving retail, live-work residences, and public gathering spaces, with direct access to the Atlanta Beltline's Westside Trail.Gallery Residential serves as Woodrow House's property manager, overseeing leasing and the resident experience as additional residences and amenities continue to open.“Great communities are defined not only by the homes they offer, but by the relationships they build with the neighborhoods around them,” said Tracy Bowers, Managing Partner at Gallery Residential.“At Woodrow House, we're bringing Gallery's hospitality-driven approach to the resident experience while honoring the character of Atlanta's West End. Woodfield's investment in Atlanta Music Project reinforces our shared belief that a community's impact should extend well beyond its property lines.”Beyond housing, Woodrow House incorporates spaces intended to support local entrepreneurship and neighborhood activity, including shipping container storefronts for startups and small businesses. The development also includes the adaptive reuse of an existing building as the headquarters and workforce training facility for a local coffee roaster committed to hiring within the surrounding community.Together, the residential deliveries and charitable partnership reflect Woodfield Development's broader vision for Woodrow House, bringing new housing opportunities, neighborhood amenities and community investment to one of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods.For leasing information or to schedule a tour of Woodrow House, visit or call 404-537-3868.###About Woodfield DevelopmentWoodfield Development is a premier developer and operator of Class A multifamily communities. Amongst its peer group, the Woodfield partnership has unmatched experience in multifamily development and asset management. Since its founding in 2005, Woodfield has completed 74 communities, has 16 communities under construction, and numerous projects in various stages of entitlement and design. Woodfield's earliest developments were located predominantly in the southeast and Mid-Atlantic, but the company has since expanded its footprint to include markets in the Northeast, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.From the first project to each thereafter, the singular goal is to deliver well-conceived, thoughtfully designed, market supported projects that hit each market's sweet spot and create value for Woodfield's investors and partners. Relying on local knowledge with experienced development partners, Woodfield sets the new high bar with each development it delivers. With a track record that stands above, Woodfield Development sets out to assemble the best team of designers, consultants, architects, general contractors, and capital sources – every development, every time. Read more at woodfielddevelopment.

Millie Conn

Kreps PR & Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Milestones at Woodfield Development's Woodrow House First Apt Deliveries and $10,000 Donation to ATL Music Project News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing November 10, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.