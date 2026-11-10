U.S. News & World Report Recognizes 11 Lifespace Communities' Health Centers Among America's Best Nursing Homes for 2027

Recognition reinforces the strength of Lifespace's continuum of care, supporting residents with quality services as their needs evolve.

- President & CEO Jesse JantzenDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifespace Communities is proud to announce that 11 of its communities' health centers have earned recognition in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes ratings.The recognition highlights the quality of short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing services available within Lifespace's broader continuum of care. As one of the nation's largest nonprofit senior living organizations, Lifespace offers residents the freedom to live fully today, with confidence that quality care and support are available as their needs evolve."What I love about our Life Plan Communities is that residents can embrace life fully today, knowing exceptional care is available if their needs change tomorrow," said Jesse Jantzen, President and CEO of Lifespace Communities. "This recognition is a testament to our extraordinary team members who deliver that care with skill, compassion and genuine respect for those we serve. I'm incredibly proud of them and grateful for the confidence they help provide to our residents and their families."Recognized Lifespace Communities for 2027The following Lifespace health centers were recognized by U.S. News & World Report for 2027. Communities marked with an asterisk (*) achieved High Performing ratings in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care:.Beacon Hill, Best Short-Term Rehab – Lombard, IL (recognized 2022–2027).Claridge Court, Best Short-Term Rehab & Long-Term Care* – Prairie Village, KS (recognized 2025–2027).Friendship Village of Bloomington, Best Short-Term Rehab & Long-Term Care* – Bloomington, MN (recognized 2022, 2024–2027).Friendship Village of South Hills, Best Short-Term Rehab – Upper St. Clair, PA (recognized 2022, 2026, 2027).GreenFields of Geneva, Best Short-Term Rehab & Long-Term Care* – Geneva, IL (recognized 2024–2027).Harbour's Edge, Best Short-Term Rehab – Delray Beach, FL (recognized 2022–2027).Meadow Lake Health Center, Best Long-Term Care – Tyler, TX (recognized 2027).Oak Trace, Best Short-Term Rehab & Long-Term Care* – Downers Grove, IL (recognized 2022–2027).Querencia at Barton Creek, Best Short-Term Rehab & Long-Term Care* – Austin, TX (recognized 2022–2027).The Waterford, Best Short-Term Rehab – Juno Beach, FL (recognized 2022–2027).Village on the Green, Best Short-Term Rehab – Longwood, FL (recognized 2022–2027)About the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes RatingsSince its introduction in 2009, the annual U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings have provided older adults and their families with independent, data-driven information to help evaluate short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care. For 2027, U.S. News evaluated more than 14,600 nursing homes nationwide, with only 18% earning a Best Nursing Home designation.The national evaluation examines important indicators of care quality, including nurse staffing, staffing consistency and retention, health inspection findings, hospital readmissions, emergency department visits and other measures of resident safety and clinical outcomes. Facilities earning a High Performing designation demonstrate strong performance under U.S. News & World Report's assessment methodology.About Lifespace CommunitiesFounded in 1976 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lifespace Communities is a not-for-profit senior living organization celebrating 50 years of service. Lifespace owns and operates 15 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), offering both entrance-fee and rental options across seven states, serving more than 5,200 residents and employing over 4,500 team members. For more information, visit LifespaceCommunities.

Michelle Metzger

Lifespace Communities

+1 214-682-7559

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U.S. News & World Report Recognizes 11 Lifespace Communities' Health Centers Among America's Best Nursing Homes for 2027 News Provided By Lifespace Communities November 10, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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