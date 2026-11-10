LANG REALTY UNITES PALM BEACH COUNTY AGENTS AT LANG LUXE LUXURY REAL ESTATE MASTERMIND

Interactive Session Led by Luxury Expert Jack Cotton Brought Together Agents From Multiple Brokerages and Previewed the Enhanced Lang Luxe Program

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty hosted its Lang Luxe Luxury Real Estate Mastermind on Oct. 20 at the Delray Beach Club, bringing together accomplished real estate professionals from multiple brokerages throughout Palm Beach County.

Renowned luxury real estate expert, author and speaker Jack Cotton led the engaging, interactive mastermind, sharing strategies, insights and practical takeaways for succeeding in the luxury market.

What made the event particularly meaningful was its spirit of collaboration. Agents who ordinarily compete for listings and buyers came together to exchange ideas, share experiences and build relationships.

“Our industry is at its best when we learn from one another,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“Seeing agents from different brokerages in one room, trading ideas and building relationships, is exactly what Lang Luxe is about. We're grateful to Jack Cotton for leading such a valuable session and to our sponsors for helping make it possible.”

The event reflects Lang Realty's commitment to elevating the real estate industry through education, professional development and meaningful connections that extend beyond brokerage affiliations.

The mastermind also offered a preview of the experiences and opportunities being developed as part of the enhanced Lang Luxe program, which officially rolled out Nov. 6.

The event was made possible in part through the generous support of sponsors All My Sons Moving & Storage and 4 Wahl Home Inspections.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty is one of South Florida's leading independent real estate companies, with approximately 300 agents and offices throughout Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie. Through its affiliate, Lang Management Company, the firm also serves communities and condominium associations across the region. For more information, visit langrealty.

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Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

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LANG REALTY UNITES PALM BEACH COUNTY AGENTS AT LANG LUXE LUXURY REAL ESTATE MASTERMIND News Provided By Polin PR November 10, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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