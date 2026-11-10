Digvijaya Singh Defends Sonia Gandhi Memoir Against BJP Criticism

Digvijaya Singh Defends Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday reacted to the BJP's criticism of Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' as a“historic” memoir, saying the book reflects her life story and ideology.

Speaking to ANI in Guna, Singh said Gandhi's ideology is rooted in Sanatan traditions and the principle of Sarva Dharma Sambhava. "Sonia Gandhi's book tells the complete story of her life and reflects her ideology. Her ideology is rooted in our Sanatan traditions and promotes the principle of Sarva Dharma Sambhava (equal respect for all religions), along with the path of love, harmony, truth and non-violence. That is why our ideology stands against the politics of hatred of Narendra Modi ji," Singh said.

CPI Leader D. Raja Weighs In

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja said he had not yet read the memoir and therefore could not comment on its content, but added that Gandhi's memoirs are bound to have a profound impact given her long political career.

"I must admit that I have neither seen nor read the book yet; therefore, I cannot comment on its content. However, Sonia Gandhi is one of the country's senior-most leaders and has been an integral part of the nation's political landscape. She has witnessed numerous changes and significant developments in the country. Consequently, her memoirs are bound to have a profound impact," Raja told ANI.

Criticism of BJP Leaders

He also questioned the BJP leaders commenting on the book without reading it. "People should first read the book and try to understand what she intends to convey or the message she wishes to share. I am not sure how many BJP leaders have actually read the book, yet they are already offering their comments on it," he added.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

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