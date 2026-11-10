Autonomix Medical Granted New U.S. Patent Strengthening Proprietary Catheter-Based Sensing Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest patent expands intellectual property protection for advanced physiological signal acquisition and processing

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,793,841, titled“Medical Devices With Circuitry For Capturing And Processing Physiological Signals,” further strengthening the Company's intellectual property portfolio supporting its proprietary catheter-based sensing technology.

The newly issued patent covers medical devices and methods for capturing and processing physiological signals through advanced sensing and processing circuitry. The technology enables signal acquisition and processing near the biological source, supporting high-resolution sensing, efficient data transmission and real-time physiological monitoring.

“This latest patent further strengthens the intellectual property foundation supporting our proprietary sensing technology and reinforces our commitment to advancing precision nerve-targeted interventions,” commented Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.“Our ability to capture and process physiological signals directly at their source represents what we believe is a key differentiator of our platform. We believe this technology has the potential to provide physicians with greater insight into neural activity and support more precise, informed treatment decisions across a broad range of clinical applications.”

The patented architecture incorporates distributed processing modules, configurable sensing capabilities and efficient data transmission designed to support high-density physiological signal acquisition within catheter-based devices. These capabilities may have applications across cardiovascular interventions, electrophysiology, pain management and other procedures requiring precise physiological monitoring.

The new patent builds upon Autonomix's existing U.S. and international intellectual property portfolio, further strengthening protection for its proprietary sensing technology as the Company advances its development programs and explores additional clinical applications.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“might,”“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“plans,” and“proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated significance of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential capabilities and applications of the Company's patented sensing technologies, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, and the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

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