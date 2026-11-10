Vietnam Ride-Hailing Market To Hit USD 3.57 Bn By 2032 Supported By Fleet Electrification And Growing Demand For App-Based Mobility, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hyderabad, India, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the, at a CAGR of. Extended first-registration fee relief for battery-electric cars through 2030 is supporting fleet renewal by reducing vehicle acquisition costs for qualifying operators. Metro connections in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are also creating demand for short first- and last-mile rides. Operators are expanding their reach through partner fleets and vehicle-supply partnerships. However, driver economics and local licensing requirements may constrain the service capacity available to meet growing demand.

Vietnam Ride-Hailing Market Trends and Drivers

Metro Expansion in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Driving First- and Last-Mile Ride Demand: The expansion of metro networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is creating new opportunities for ride-hailing services to support first- and last-mile travel. Features that connect passengers with nearby metro stations can make rail journeys more convenient, while creating demand for short trips to and from transit hubs.

EV Tax Incentives Supporting Fleet Electrification: Lower registration fees are encouraging ride-hailing operators to consider battery-electric cars for fleet expansion and replacement. Extended government incentives reduce upfront acquisition costs and make electric vehicles more competitive with conventional cars, although the benefits are limited to qualifying new registrations.

“By defining the market around completed passenger trips and validating estimates against independent demand, fare, fleet, and operator data, Mordor Intelligence provides a consistent basis for assessing Vietnam's ride-hailing market, its competitive structure, and the commercial implications of its growth.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Ride-Hailing Market in Vietnam Regional Market Dynamics

Recent service launches in cities such as Can Tho, Nha Trang, and Bac Ninh highlight the expansion of app-based ride-hailing beyond Vietnam's major urban centers. Operators are introducing both electric motorcycle and car services to address local travel needs, while gradually extending their customer reach across regional markets.

Urban mobility needs vary between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Growing metro use in Hanoi creates opportunities for connecting rides, while driver availability and waiting times remain important service considerations in Ho Chi Minh City. Ride-hailing operators need to address these local travel patterns to improve service reliability and meet passenger expectations.

Vietnam Ride-Hailing Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Vans & MPVs

Buses & Shuttles

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) / Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

By Service Type

E-Hailing

Car-Sharing (Peer-to-Peer)

Robo-Taxi

Subscription-Based Ride Packages

By Booking Channel

App-Based

Voice / Phone

By End-User

Personal

Corporate / Institutional

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Vietnam Ride-Hailing Companies

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd

Be Group JSC

Vinasun Corp.

Mai Linh Group

Xanh SM (GSM)

inDrive

TADA Mobility

TaxiGo

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