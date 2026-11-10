Procura Unveils Free Transparency Tool To Fix Widespread Federal Contracting Data Discrepancies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New public tool bridges the gap between SAM.gov and USAspending.gov, giving contractors, lawmakers, and taxpayers accurate visibility into federal spending.

Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procura today announced the public release of a free government data tool following the discovery of a major data reliability gap in federal award reporting. A technical analysis conducted by Procura revealed that USAspending.gov-the federal government's primary public spending portal-has failed to ingest roughly 38% of all federal subcontract reports submitted since June 2025.

Procura discovered that across a 15-month period between June 2025 and August 2026, USAspending.gov omitted 81,893 subcontract reports totaling $79.6 billion. These reports were submitted on time and in full compliance by prime contractors into the federal system of record (SAM.gov), but were removed downstream before reaching USAspending.gov.

"Transparency in government spending is essential for a functioning democracy and a fair economy," said Jacob Grass, CEO of Procura. "Federal contracting data needs to be accurate and accessible to everyone. Whether you are a business owner making strategic growth decisions, an elected official overseeing public funds, or a citizen holding the government accountable, you deserve data you can actually trust. We are proud to offer this tool to the public for free to ensure total transparency for all Americans."

The data gaps in current government systems carry real-world consequences across multiple sectors:



For Government Contractors: Accurate data is vital when identifying prime contractors, evaluating subcontractors, and vetting potential teaming partners. Missing or incorrect award amounts in public databases can derail business development strategies and misinform competitive analysis.

For Elected Officials: Lawmakers and policy teams require precise, real-time insights to track how federal funds are flowing into their specific states and congressional districts, ensuring resources are reaching intended local communities. For the General Public: Taxpayers require full visibility into how billions in federal funds are allocated and spent across government agencies.

Procura's team identified the gap after discovering missing subcontract records for defense contractor Astradian Technologies. To solve the issue, Procura engineered a platform that bypasses downstream reporting delays by ingesting live subcontract feeds directly from SAM.gov daily, processing deletions, and continuously reconciling against authoritative federal archives.

The platform delivers an accurate, single source of truth for who receives federal awards, where work takes place, and how much funding is involved. Procura has made the full dataset and search platform freely available to the public, effective immediately.

To access the free tool or view the full findings report, visit

About Procura: Procura is a platform built to promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in federal contracting. By providing accurate, up-to-date federal contracting data, Procura helps the public gain greater insight into government spending, while empowering businesses to navigate the procurement process. The platform analyzes government contract opportunities against businesses' capability statements, helping small businesses identify opportunities aligned with their expertise and pursue contracts they are best positioned to win. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Jamie Dickerman Procura (505) 720-2195...